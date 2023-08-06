Morning Digest | Manipur govt. statement in court on recovery of stolen weapons does not add up; Congress questions delay in reinstating Rahul Gandhi as MP, and more

August 06, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST

Manipur government statement in court on recovery of stolen weapons does not add up

The Manipur government informed the Supreme Court last week that 197 “stolen arms”, along with 70 bombs and 2,196 rounds of ammunition have been recovered in combing operations so far. While 121 arms, 40 bombs and 2,092 ammunition were recovered from the Valley, 76 arms, 30 bombs and 104 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Hill areas, a status report filed by the State government in the apex court on August 1 said.

Stay on Rahul Gandhi conviction | Congress sends court order to Lok Sabha Secretariat

A copy of the Supreme Court order, that stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, was formally handed over to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Saturday. Questioning the “delay” in reinstating Mr. Gandhi, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh asked if “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of his participation in the No-Confidence Motion”.

Five killed in fresh violence in Manipur

Court grants four weeks to finish survey at Gyanvapi

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team on Saturday resumed its scientific survey work at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to determine whether the 17th century mosque had been constructed over the pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. Some members of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee accompanied the survey team. Earlier, the Muslim side to the case did not participate in the survey.

Leaders detained as dilution of Article 370 completes four years

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that she was put under house arrest on Saturday, along with other leaders of her Peoples Democratic Party, while the Srinagar office of the National Conference was sealed, according to a party spokesperson. J&K’s regional parties accused the Lieutenant Governor’s administration of imposing such restrictions on the fourth anniversary of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and end J&K autonomy.

Imran Khan gets 3-year jail in gifts case, arrested

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday after a trial court in Islamabad found him guilty of the “offence of corrupt practices” in the state gifts case (commonly known as the Toshakhana case). Mr. Khan has been sentenced to three years in jail and fined 100,000 Pakistani rupees. An order by Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar said Mr. Khan “cheated while providing information about gifts he obtained from Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate. His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt”. Mr. Khan has been shifted to Attock Jail in Punjab.

Doval in Jeddah for 2-day NSA conference on Ukraine

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval joined NSAs from other nations on Saturday at a peace conference on the Ukraine conflict hosted by Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, where the government also hopes to build some consensus for a G-20 declaration at next month’s Delhi summit, which is currently at an impasse. Participants at the Jeddah conference include United States NSA Jake Sullivan and Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui.

Haryana violence | Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

The Haryana government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh till August 8, according to an official order. Suspension of these two services in Palwal district has been extended till 5 p.m. on August 7, it said. Mobile internet and SMS services were suspended after clashes erupted in Nuh on July 31 over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts of the State. Six people have died in the clashes.

BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria gets two-year term in assault case, faces disqualification

An Agra court on August 5 sentenced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Ram Shankar Katheria to two-year imprisonment for assaulting the employees of a power supply company in 2011. Mr. Katheria, MP for Etawah, is likely to be disqualified from Parliament as under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an elected public representative sentenced for any offence for two years or more faces immediate disqualification.

First batch of Agniveers graduate from Sikh and Ladakh Regimental centres, 61 Calavry

The first batches of 520 Agniveers graduated from the Sikh Regimental Centre, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, 141 Agniveers graduated from Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh and 40 Agniveers from 61 Cavalry in Jaipur in ceremonial parades at the respective centres. “The ceremony, held at the Harbaksh Drill Square, witnessed an inspiring display of drill, discipline, and professionalism, reflecting the core values instilled in each Agniveer during their training journey,” the PRO Defence Lucknow said in a statement on Saturday.

Seven arrested in Bhilwara minor girl’s murder case

Police have arrested seven persons on charges of gangrape and murder of a 14-year-old girl, whose body parts were found in a coal furnace at Narsinghpura village in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan earlier this week. A large number of villagers, accompanied by panchayat representatives, staged a demonstration against the incident outside the Kotri police station.

Ukrainian envoy Polishchuk to arrive in Delhi on August 8; set to take charge soon

About a month before India is set to host the G-20 leaders summit, the Ukraine Embassy here will have its new Ambassador, a post which has been vacant for over a year. Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine Major General Oleksandr Polishchuk (retd), the new envoy, is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on August 8 and is expected to take charge immediately, said diplomatic sources.

Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in 2nd sea attack in a day

Moscow promised retaliation Saturday after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday, the second sea attack involving drones in one day. Ukraine struck a major Russian port earlier on Friday. Moscow strongly condemned what it sees as a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on a civilian vessel in the Kerch Strait, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “There can be no justification for such barbaric actions, they will not go unanswered and their authors and perpetrators will inevitably be punished,” she wrote on the Telegram messaging app.