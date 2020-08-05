Morning Digest: Ayodhya awaits Modi’s launch of Ram temple construction; massive blast in Beirut kills over 70, and more

A huge explosion in port warehouses near central Beirut killed more than 50 people, injured over 2,750 and sent shockwaves that shattered windows, smashed masonry and shook the ground across the Lebanese capital.

Twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was demolished by kar sevaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday formally launch the construction of a temple at the spot, where Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. The Supreme Court had last November permitted the construction of a Ram temple at the site where the Babri Masjid stood till December 6, 1992.

Over 16 million voters in Sri Lanka will on Wednesday have a chance to elect their representatives to Parliament in the all-island polls that the ruling Rajapaksa administration is aiming to sweep with a two-thirds majority.

A doctor from Kerala may have been among the Islamic State (IS) terrorists who stormed a prison in Eastern Afghanistan’s Jalalabad on Sunday. The suspect was identified as Ijas Kallukettiya Purayil (37), a physician from Kasargod in Kerala.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved for orders a decade-old contempt case against noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan, whose office said he refused to apologise but has agreed to issue a statement that his remarks about judicial “corruption” in an interview to Tehelka magazine in 2009, was not meant to hurt judges’ families or tarnish the judiciary.

On the eve of the bhoomi poojan (ground breaking) ceremony for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, former deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, considered one of main protagonists of the Ram temple movement, and whose invitation to the ceremony is still shrouded in confusion, released a statement terming the proposed temple as one that would usher in Ram Rajya in India and as a representation of a “strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation” with “justice for all and exclusion of none”.

Posing a challenge to the J&K administration, National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament (MP) Farooq Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting in Srinagar on August 5, in an apparent move to revive the Gupkar Declaration signed on August 4, 2019.

Pakistan’s new political map is an exercise in political absurdity, the Ministry of External Affairs said after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched it on Tuesday which included the entire Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gujarat, including Junagarh.

World number two Rafa Nadal confirmed on Tuesday that he will not defend his U.S. Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows as organisers released the singles entry list for the Grand Slam.

If not fully meeting the agenda of development and progress, the political project of the BJP has seen most of the regional symbols vanishing in the past one year in J&K, which is bereft of any special status now, a political expert has said.

Due to the challenges owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 21st edition of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has been postponed to 2021. MAMI is the latest among a slew of international film festivals to be cancelled this year globally.