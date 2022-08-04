The United Nations Security Council holding a meeting in New York. | Photo Credit: Reuters

August 04, 2022 08:29 IST

India to host UNSC meet on counterterrorism in October

In a first, India will host diplomats and officials from all 15 countries of the United Nations Security Council, including China, Russia and the United States, for a special meeting on terrorism, in Delhi and Mumbai in October.

Sri Lanka in ‘great danger’; hardships to persist till end of year, says President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka is in great danger and citizens’ hardships will persist till the end of the year, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Wednesday, while yet again seeking support from opposition parties that are reluctant to join his government.

India evacuates 30 Sikhs from Kabul

India on Wednesday evacuated thirty Afghan Sikhs, including children, from Kabul. A non-scheduled commercial flight of Afghanistan’s Kam Air brought the individuals from Kabul to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here with the help of officials and civil society activists

BJP demolished temple in Gujarat, alleges AAP

The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has demolished a Radha Krishna temple in Gujarat on the request of a builder and when people protested, women were attacked by male police officers also. “If not in India, will Hindus build temples in Pakistan? What is BJP’s enmity towards Hindus?” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asked during a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Tulika Mann wins silver in women’s 78kg judo event

Indian judoka Tulika Maan gave her all but came up short against Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final to settle for a silver medal in the women's 78kg category in the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Tulika, who won two fights earlier in the day to make it to the final, led for majority of the bout before Adlington pulled off a decisive move, an Ippon, to win gold.

No merger with India but Nagas cannot live apart: NSCN (I-M)

Nagas cannot merge with India but cannot live apart from Indians, due to the necessity of interdependent relationship among peoples and nations, the chief of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim or Isak-Muivah faction of the NSCN, said on Wednesday. In a statement marking seven years of the signing of the Framework Agreement with New Delhi, NSCN (I-M) chairman Q. Tuccu said, the coexistence of the Nagas and Indians is a “natural necessity because no individual or nation exists in total isolation from others”.

We are under siege, alleges Congress as police put up barricades outside party headquarters, house of Sonia and Rahul

With the road to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters blocked and heavy police outside party president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi’s house on Wednesday evening, the Congress alleged that the principal Opposition party was “under siege”. The scaling up of the security cordon and placing of multiple barricades happened soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI) in the Congress-owned National Herald office in Delhi as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Two Sri Lankan athletes, one official go missing; police investigating

The Sri Lankan contingent at the Commonwealth Games has asked its athletes and officials to submit their passports after three members of the touring party disappeared from their respective villages. Sri Lanka, which is facing a huge economic crisis, had picked a 161-member contingent, including 51 officials, for the Games.

Scientists revive cells and organs in dead pigs

Scientists announced on Wednesday they have restored blood flow and cell function throughout the bodies of pigs that were dead for an hour, in a breakthrough experts say could mean we need to update the definition of death itself. The discovery raised hopes for a range of future medical uses in humans, the most immediate being that it could help organs last longer, potentially saving the lives of thousands of people worldwide in need of transplants.

BJP, Congress move councillors out of Madhya Pradesh

With the elections for mayors and ward councillors over, Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for the election of municipal corporation chairpersons scheduled on August 5. Cross voting fears in these indirect elections purportedly have led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to send its Gwalior councillors to Haryana. Meanwhile, Congress has sent a batch of 32 Morena councillors (19 of its own and at least 13 others supporting it) to Rajasthan.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 4, 2022

With 15 medals — five gold, five silver and five bronze — India is currently at the sixth spot at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Here is the list of events which will witness Indians in action on August 4 — the seventh day of the Commonwealth Games

U.S.-China ties on a precipice after Pelosi visit to Taiwan

U.S.-China relations are teetering on a precipice after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Ms. Pelosi received a rapturous welcome in Taipei and was applauded with strong bipartisan support in Washington, despite the Biden administration's misgivings. But her trip has enraged Beijing and Chinese nationalists and will complicate already strained ties even after her departure.

Tejaswin Shankar wins bronze in men's high jump

Tejaswin Shankar opened Indian athletics team's medal account with a bronze in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. National record holder Shankar cleared 2.22m to finish third in the event.

U.N. chief criticises 'grotesque greed' of oil companies

The United Nations chief sharply criticised the “grotesque greed” of oil and gas companies on Wednesday for making record profits from the energy crisis on the back of the world's poorest people, “while destroying our only home.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was “immoral” that the largest energy companies in the first quarter of the year made combined profits of close to $100 billion.

Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh bags bronze in +109kg

Gurdeep Singh rounded off India’s weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the +109kg event at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. The 26-year-old debutant had a best effort of 390kg (167kg+223kg) for a podium finish. The gold went to Paksitan’s Muhammad Nooh Butt for his Games record-breaking lift of 405kg (173kg+232kg).