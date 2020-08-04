Morning Digest: Curfew announced in Srinagar for two days; Trump signs executive order against hiring H1B visa holders for federal contracts, and more

The Srinagar administration on Monday declared a curfew for August 4 and 5, the first anniversary of the removal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, as it “feared protests and violence.”

In a huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order preventing federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers -- mainly those on H-1B visa -- from hiring.

Around 175 guests, including 135 seers from across the country and kin of the ‘kar sevaks’ killed in police firing in 1990, have been invited to attend the foundation ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, the Trust, which will be building it, said on Monday.

Parliamentary Committee on Labour has, in its latest report, recommended that the eligibility period for gratuity payable to an employee on termination of his employment should be reduced to one year from the present provision of five years.

One-third of the way through the financial year, government data shows that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme has used up almost half its allocated funds, spending more than ₹48,500 crore out of the expanded ₹1 lakh crore allocation announced following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House negotiators on Monday said they had made progress in talks on a new coronavirus relief bill, though the administration said President Donald Trump could act alone if no deal is reached.

The World Health Organization warned Monday that there might never be a “silver bullet” for coronavirus (COVID-19), despite the rush to discover effective vaccines.

Around 200 Indians languishing in Qatar’s central jail for the last five years have sought the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to release them from indefinite detention. Overcrowding and unsanitary conditions have raised the threat of COVID-19 spread among inmates following the outbreak of the disease in the prison.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to conduct three COVID-19 tests on every player and support staff member of all eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams within a week of arriving in the United Arab Emirates for the league’s rescheduled edition starting September 19.

State cricket associations will now have to adopt a cautious approach when engaging coaches and support staff who suffer from major ailments or are over the age of 60.