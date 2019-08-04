Morning digest: 20 killed in shooting at Walmart in El Paso, U.S. bans Air India’s ground handling, and more

A shooting at a Wal-Mart store in Texas left multiple people dead on August 3 with police warning that more than one gunman may have been involved in the attack. At least one suspect was taken into custody after the shooting in the border city of El Paso, triggering fear and panic among weekend shoppers as well as widespread condemnation.

A posse of CRPF troops and Uttar Pradesh police men are spread out outside the abandoned family home of the Unnao rape survivor. An advertisement on the door speaks of the wiring business run by the uncle of the young woman who remains on life support at the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

The Union Home Ministry sanctioned prosecution of more than 400 terror suspects in the past three years, with the maximum number granted in June this year.

The United States has banned Air India from carrying out ground handling operations on its own at all five airports in the country connected by the airline. The decision is not expected to affect the national carrier’s operations.

Even as Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said he had “no knowledge of any constitutional changes being made in Jammu and Kashmir”, there was no let-up in the implementation of fresh security orders, adding to the uncertainty. Meanwhile, Pakistan made fresh bids to attack forward posts in the State, according to the Army.

Responding to comments by business leaders of an economic slowdown, outgoing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the Centre can “only destroy” what had been built over decades.

India made a heavy weather of a modest run chase after debutant pacer Navdeep Saini led an impressive bowling display but still managed to beat West Indies by four wickets in their first T20 International match here on Saturday.

The government has decided to prepare a National Population Register (NPR) by September 2020 to lay the foundation for rolling out a citizens’ register across the country.

Incessant rains that lashed the city since Friday night threw life out of gear again. Commuters on the central railway line were the worst affected, while other forms of commute, too, witnessed disruptions.

As the polar ice in the Arctic begins to melt, opening new shipping channels to Europe and North America, Dalian port — China’s eighth largest and a rising trade and transit hub of northeast Asia — is gearing up for business.

A prominent manufacturer of infant milk substitute is now under the Union Health Ministry’s scanner for sponsoring a research titled “Multicentric Observational Study to Observe Growth in Preterm hospitalised infants” in alleged violation of rules in five hospitals across the country.

India has strongly expressed its disappointment over UN chief Antonio Guterres for including in a recent report situations in India that are neither armed conflicts nor a threat to international security, and said such attempts to expand mandate in a selective manner to certain situations only politicises the agenda.