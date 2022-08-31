Security personnel stand guard at the the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on August 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Karnataka High Court clears Ganesh festival at Hubballi Idgah Maidan

ADVERTISEMENT

In a late-night court proceeding, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday declined to interfere with the decision of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) to permit celebration of Ganesha festival at Idgah Maidan, Hubballi.

NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Sept. 3

NASA aims to make a second attempt to launch its giant next-generation moon rocket on Saturday, September 3, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial try at getting the spacecraft off the ground for the first time, agency officials said on August 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.

Congress president to be elected via fair process, says party election authority chief

Rejecting former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s allegation that the Congress’s presidential polls are a farce, the party’s central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry told The Hindu on Tuesday that there should not be any doubt in anyone’s mind about the fairness of the electoral process.

Nearly 60% of fake money seized in 2021 were of ₹2,000 denomination: NCRB

Nearly 60% of all fake money seized in the year 2021 were of ₹2,000 denomination, the Crime in India 2021 report compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows.

Of the total ₹20.39 crore fake Indian currency notes seized in 2021, ₹12.18 crore was in the denomination of ₹2,000.

SC defers Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea to Thursday

The Supreme Court deferred hearing a plea for bail filed by activist Teesta Setalvad to Thursday at 3 p.m.

Ms. Setalvad is accused of fabricating evidence to frame high functionaries of the Gujarat government in a case related to the 2002 riots.

Ghulam Nabi Azad to start J&K tour on September 4 as more top Cong. leaders switch sides

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to launch a major membership drive and announce his roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir during his tour of the Union Territory (UT) that is starting on September 4, as dozens of Congress leaders on Tuesday switched sides.

Congress raises issue of suicides linked to Chinese loan apps

The Congress on August 30 raised the issue of several Chinese apps siphoning off ₹500 crore by duping lakhs of Indians through debt traps and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keeping his “eyes closed”.

Amnesty International accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks

ran and Turkey are preventing entry of Afghan refugees or forcibly returning them to face life-threatening risks under the Taliban regime, in violation of international law, Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday.

China to hold key Party Congress on October 16

The ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) will convene a twice-a-decade national congress on October 16, its Politburo announced on Tuesday following a meeting in Beijing. The 20th Party Congress is expected to mark the beginning of an unprecedented third term for President Xi Jinping, who is also CPC General Secretary and Chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Equity indices gain over 2.5% led by banking, tech stocks

Benchmark equity indices on Tuesday made strong gains of more than 2.5% backed by buying in financial, banking and technology stocks.

The BSE Sensex surged 1,564.45 points, or 2.7%, to 59,537.07 while the NSE Nifty-50 index too rose 446.40 points, or 2.58%, to 17,759.30 points.

Asia Cup 2022: Experimental India gets ready to steamroll Hong Kong

KL Rahul couldn’t have wished for an easier opposition to get his rhythm back as a buoyant India get ready to steamroll minnows Hong Kong in their second and final group league game of the Asia Cup in Dubai on August 31, 2022.