India, China hold 31st border affairs meeting to resolve standoff at LAC

India and China had a “frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views” on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to “narrow down the differences” and find an “early resolution” of the outstanding issues, at the 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing on Thursday (August 29, 2024), according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Alleged audio clips of calls from R.G. Kar hospital to victim’s parents out

Audio recordings of phone calls, allegedly made by authorities of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to the parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered surfaced on social media on Thursday (August 29, 2024) sparking allegations that the hospital authorities had not only peddled disinformation but were insensitive to the bereaved patients.

Mukesh, other Malayalam actors booked under IPC, proceedings to be governed by BNSS

Actors of Malayalam film industry who were booked for outraging the modesty of women and rape will be tried by invoking Indian Penal Code (IPC), though the proceedings in the cases would be governed by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The evidence in the cases will be appreciated under the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023, the piece of legislation, which replaced the Indian Evidence Act.

In first sit-down interview of her presidential campaign, Kamala Harris says ‘my values have not changed’

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday (August 29, 2024) “my values have not changed,” as she was questioned along with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in their first major television interview of their presidential campaign. The interview with CNN’s Dana Bash gives Ms. Harris a chance to quell criticism that she has eschewed uncontrolled environments, while also giving her a fresh platform to define her campaign and test her political mettle ahead of an upcoming debate with former President Donald Trump set for September 10. But it also carries risk as her team tries to build on momentum from the ticket shakeup following Joe Biden’s exit and last week’s Democratic National Convention.

Aviation regulator places SpiceJet under strict watch

India’s aviation safety regulator placed SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance on a day when the cash-strapped airline’s passengers were once again barred from checking-in for their flights at Dubai airport over delayed payments.

Supreme Court accuses Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of ‘casting aspersions’ on court for granting bail to BRS leader Kavitha

The Supreme Court on Thursday accused Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of making “irresponsible” comments amounting to “casting aspersions” on the court for granting bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case.

Pakistan invites PM Narendra Modi to attend SCO meeting in Islamabad in October

Pakistan on Thursday (August 29, 2024) invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Heads of Government meeting to be held in Islamabad in October. Pakistan holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) and in that capacity, will be hosting the two-day in-person SCO Heads of Governments Meeting in October.

Supreme Court protects jobs of government employees whose castes, tribes were de-scheduled

The Supreme Court on Thursday (August 29, 2024) protected the jobs of government and bank staffers who got employment on Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe certificates, but whose castes and tribes were later de-scheduled.

Delhi High Court takes exception to Brij Bhushan plea seeking quashing of all proceedings in sexual

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (August 29, 2024) took exception to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s filing of a single petition against the order framing charges against him, and also seeking the quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) and charge-sheet and all other proceedings in a sexual harassment case lodged by several women wrestlers.

Nadda tries to calm tempers in J&K unit ahead of election

BJP president J.P. Nadda dialled senior leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the party to calm tempers down after several of them were left out of the three candidate lists announced by the party for the upcoming Assembly election in the Union Territory.

Hong Kong media outlet, editors ‘guilty of sedition

Hong Kong pro-democracy news outlet Stand News and its two former chief editors were found guilty of sedition on Thursday, the first conviction of its kind since the city came under Chinese rule in 1997. The verdict is part of a crackdown on free speech in the former British colony that has seen critics of China jailed or forced into exile, following huge pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Sheetal sizzles, qualifies for the round of 16

India’s armless archer Sheetal Devi finished second in the women’s individual compound open ranking round with a stunning performance to directly make the round of 16 at the Paralympics on Thursday. The 17-year-old, who shoots with her legs, scored a total of 703 points out of possible 720 to finish second behind Oznur Girdi Cure of Turkey, who set a ranking round world record of 704 points.

Former President Donald Trump calls for universal coverage of IVF treatment

Former President Donald Trump says that, if he wins a second term, he wants to make IVF treatment free for women, but did not detail how he would fund his plan or how it would work. “I’m announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for — or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for — all costs associated with IVF treatment,” he said at an event in Michigan. “Because we want more babies, to put it nicely.”

