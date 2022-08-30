Army troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab, Pakistan, on August 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

PM Modi extends condolences to Pakistan flood victims

Extending “heartfelt condolences” to victims of the floods in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2022 said he was saddened by the situation, in a rare outreach to the neighbouring country on a day Pakistan’s Finance Minister said he could consider reopening trade routes with India.

Shashi Tharoor plans to run for Congress president?

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is exploring the possibility of running for the party President’s post, The Hindu has learnt, though the only indication from him is an article he wrote for a Malayalam daily on Monday, in which he expressed hope that several candidates come forward for the contest.

Violent crimes in 2021 back to pre-pandemic levels

Registered violent crimes such as rape, kidnapping, crimes against children and robberies increased again across India in 2021, after pandemic-related restrictions led to a decline in these severe offences in 2020. Murders, which did not come down even in 2020, continued to increase last year too.

Former SC judges who chose a quiet retired life in their villages concerned about new rules

The Centre’s amended rules allowing lifetime staff for retired Chief Justices of India and Supreme Court judges have become a cause of concern for those among them who chose a quiet retired life in their own villages.

On August 26, the Ministry of Law and Justice amended the Supreme Court Judges Rules to provide chauffeurs and domestic help for former Chief Justices and top court judges for their entire lifetime. Retired CJIs were given the added benefit of secretarial assistants.

Arumughaswamy recommends ‘enquiry’ against Sasikala, Vijayabaskar, others

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Monday decided to seek legal opinion on the report submited by the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, which has recommended an “enquiry” against V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Sivakumar, former Minister C. Vijayabaskar, former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, among others.

Reliance Jio to roll out 5G services from October

Reliance Industries’ Jio telecom unit will introduce its 5G wireless services by Diwali [October second half] starting with the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Centre seeks more time from SC on minority status for communities

The government has sought more time from the Supreme Court to hold consultations on the issue of granting minority status to religious communities, including Hindus, said to be numerically low in as many as 10 States.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, in an affidavit, said comments and views of States like Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have not been received as on date.

Allahabad HC asks Mathura court to decide plea seeking ASI survey of Idgah mosque in four months

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed a Mathura court to decide on an application seeking a survey of Shahi Idgah mosque, adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, by the Archaeological Survey of India within four months.

Pakistan floods leave wrecked lives, half million in camps

Nearly a half million people crowded into camps after losing their homes in widespread flooding and the climate minister warned Monday that Pakistan is on the “front line” of the world’s climate crisis after unprecedented monsoon rains wracked the country since mid-June, killing more than 1,136 people.

Palestinian toll mounts as Israel steps up West Bank raids

At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces have carried out nightly raids in cities, towns and villages, making it the deadliest in the occupied territory since 2016.

The military says the vast majority were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers. The tally, from the Palestinian Health Ministry, includes Palestinians who carried out deadly attacks inside Israel.

Europe energy crisis | It’s eat or heat for shocked Europeans

No more ironing, limited oven use and showering at work – Europeans are trying to keep their energy use down but the bills keep climbing. As wholesale gas and electricity prices surge, millions of people in Europe are now spending a record amount of their income on energy, data show.

NDTV promoter entity, Adani write to SEBI, seek clarity on stake sale

NDTV promoter entity RRPR Holding Private Ltd. and Adani Enterprises’ indirect subsidiary Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd. (VCPL) have written to markets regulator SEBI seeking clarification on whether any regulatory restrictions prohibit the news network’s founders from selling a majority stake to Adani Enterprises.

Paul Pogba says he is victim of extortion attempts, threats from organised gang

France midfielder Paul Pogba has said he is the victim of extortion attempts and threats from an organised gang and that authorities in Italy and France are investigating the matter.

Pogba, who rejoined Italian Serie A club Juventus in July following his departure from Premier League Manchester United, released a statement on Sunday after his brother Mathias Pogba posted a video online.