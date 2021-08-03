Morning Digest: Five journalists move Supreme Court over Pegasus snooping issue, IMF approves big increase in funds to poor countries battling COVID-19, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Antibodies produced in response to Covaxin were reduced when tested against the Delta variant and its sublineages but continued to be high enough to remain protective, according to a study by scientists at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology.

Five journalists, reported to have been under surveillance through Pegasus software, have moved the Supreme Court for a judicial oversight mechanism to be set up to deal with complaints.

The governing body of the International Monetary Fund has approved a $650 billion expansion in the agency's resources to support economically vulnerable countries battling the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused.

Hailing the rich contributions made by the Tamil Nadu Legislature over the past century, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday observed that the (erstwhile) Madras legislature had sown seeds of a fully representative democracy form of governance which were realised after Independence.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said there should be an investigation into the Pegasus issue and everything made public. He also stated that he neither had any intention nor aspiration to become Prime Minister.

Opposition protest continued to disrupt the proceedings of the Rajya Sabja for the 10th consecutive day on Monday, with the parties raising objections to the three controversial farm laws besides the Pegasus ‘cyberattack’.

Preventive detention, the dreaded power of the State to restrain a person without trial, could be used only to prevent public disorder, the Supreme Court held in a judgment on Monday.

A group of BJP MPs from the Northeast met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and submitted a memorandum accusing the Congress of stoking tensions between Assam and Mizoram.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to travel to Tehran to attend the swearing-in of the newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on August 5. Mr. Jaishankar had met the President-elect on July 8 when he handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating him on the election victory.

Civil society groups and individuals have urged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to abandon the move to make synthetic/chemical fortification of foods mandatory in the country.

The Afghan President on Monday blamed the American troops’ speedy pullout for the worsening violence in his country and said that his administration would now focus on protecting provincial capitals and major urban areas in the face of the rapidly advancing Taliban.

The five-Test series against England, set to begin in Nottingham on Wednesday, is being billed as a litmus test for Virat Kohli and Co. Ahead of the series-opener, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar discussed some of the key storylines.

The heavens wept and so did the Indians. When the hooter went off some sank to their knees, others looked to the heavens in disbelief and the bench ran onto the pitch. It was perhaps the fastest 50m dash of their lives.