Morning Digest: Pakistanis behind ‘Chinese’ info war on border standoff, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19, and more

Many of the ‘Chinese’ accounts that mushroomed on social media this summer and spread false information about the border clash with India have been traced to Pakistan, in what is believed to be a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at India.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he was being hospitalised as per the recommendation of doctors.

In what is a big relief for many planning to return or travel to India, passengers will be able to seek exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine on arrival. This is part of the new guidelines announced on August 2 which will come into effect from August 8.

Almost a year after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was revoked on August 5 last year, over two dozen mainstream leaders of the regional parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), remain under house arrest in the Kashmir valley.

Close on the heels of its decision to drop Mandarin from its list of suggested languages under the National Education Policy, the Ministry of Education (Ministry of Human Resource Development) has decided to put several higher education institutes that offer Chinese language training under the scanner.

A district long affected by militancy in Arunachal Pradesh is celebrating the rebirth of an ‘analog’ library even as the world embraces the digital era. Longding, bordering Nagaland, is among the three districts of the Frontier State where encounters with various factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland are routine. The other two are Changlang and Tirap, from which Longding was carved out in March 2012.

On July 31, 2015, the historic land boundary agreement between India and Bangladesh paved the way for the resolution of the seven-decades-long problem of enclaves between the two countries. About 14,854 residents living in 51 Bangladesh enclaves deep in the territory of India became Indian nationals, and another 922 persons came from Indian enclaves in Bangladesh to Coochbehar district. Five years after the agreement, a section of erstwhile enclave dwellers feel that they have received far less support from the State than what they were promised.

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.

After being informed about the Central Government having provisionally granted permission for the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) 2020 edition to be rescheduled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to COVID-19 outbreak, the IPL governing council on Sunday among other major decisions postponed the final to November 10 to adhere to the broadcaster’s request.

The Islamic State group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a complex attack by a suicide car bomber and multiple gunmen against a prison in eastern Afghanistan, which Afghan officials said killed at least three people and injured 24 others.