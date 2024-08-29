Telegram founder-CEO Pavel Durov charged, banned from leaving France

France on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) charged Pavel Durov, the founder and chief of Telegram, with a litany of violations related to the messaging app and banned him from leaving the country while allowing the billionaire to walk free after four days under arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Centre agrees to further discussions with trade unions on Labour Codes

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed to hold further discussions on the implementation of the four Labour Codes with the Central Trade Unions, union leaders said on Wednesday. The Minister’s assurance came during a round table meeting with the CTUs, where ten unions alleged that the Codes are in favour of big corporations.

Bengal bandh disrupts life as Trinamool takes on BJP

Normal life was paralysed in different parts of West Bengal on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) due to a 12-hour bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in protest against alleged police excesses on protesters during the march to the State Secretariat on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Probe into sexual abuse in Kerala film industry gathers pace

The sweeping investigation into the complaints of sexual exploitation and abuse in the Malayalam film industry gathered pace on Wednesday. The special investigation team (SIT) probing the accusations recorded the statement of the woman artist who had publicly accused veteran actor and former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, Siddique, of raping her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretext of auditioning her for a movie project.

Jharkhand police snooping on Champai Soren: BJP

Two Jharkhand police officers suspected of spying on former Chief Minister Champai Soren in the national capital were questioned by the Delhi police, officials said on Wednesday. According to Delhi police sources, the two sub-inspectors were staying at a five-star hotel in the city for the past few days and were taken to the Chanakyapuri police station for questioning.

India, Russia sign working plan to handle emergencies

India and Russia signed the working plan of the Joint Russian-Indian Commission on the Cooperation in the Field of Emergency Management for 2025-2026 on Wednesday (August 28, 2024). Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Kurenkov Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich, Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (EMERCOM of Russia) signed the agreement in Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT

India signs repeat order for 73,000 SIG716 assault rifles, to be delivered by end-2025

The Ministry of Defence has signed a repeat order for 73,000 SIG716 rifles from Sig Sauer of the U.S. and deliveries are expected to completed by end-2025.“The contract was signed in June 2024 and delivery is within 18 months of contract,” a defence official said. The Army has earlier procured and inducted 72,400 SIG-716 rifles from Sig Sauer of the U.S. through fast track procurement under a ₹700 crore contract signed in February 2019.

Cabinet approves ₹6,456 crore for three Railway projects

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three projects of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of approximately ₹6,456 crore. The three projects covering seven Districts in four States - Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 300 kilometres.

With the latest elections, NDA crosses the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha

With the latest round of elections to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has reached the majority mark in the House, after adding 12 more members to its ranks. The BJP, which has been the single largest party in the Upper House for some time, has increased its strength to 96 and along with allies, six nominated members and two Independents, the NDA now has the support of 119 members.

ADVERTISEMENT

EC notice to BJP for using a child in Saini’s campaign video

The Election Commission of India has taken a serious view of the BJP’s Haryana unit using a child in a social media campaign video and issued a notice the party’s State president. The post on X, which features Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini interacting with children at various social events, begins with a child saying, “Apki baar Saini sarkar (this time Saini government)”.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan moves Delhi HC against trial in local court

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the ongoing trial before a local court in relation to the sexxual harassment allegations against him levelled by women wrestlers.

On Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Kursk

The attack caught Moscow off-guard and raised questions of an intelligence failure. According to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the aim of the operation is to “create a buffer zone” that would prevent further attacks from Russia across the border

Paris Paralympics 2024 open in City of Light

The opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics got underway on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) in the centre of the French capital, firing the starting gun on 11 days of intense competition. Just as for the opening ceremony of the Olympics on the River Seine in July, it took place away from the main stadium for the first time at a Paralympics.

Gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as ‘target of opportunity,’ says FBI official

The gunman in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump searched online for events of both Mr. Trump and President Joe Biden, looked up information about explosives over the last five years and eyed the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a “target of opportunity,” a senior FBI official said on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) Investigators who have conducted nearly 1,000 interviews do not yet have a motive for why 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Mr. Trump during a July campaign rally but they believe that he conducted "extensive attack planning," including looking up campaign events involving both the current President and former President, particularly in western Pennsylvania.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.