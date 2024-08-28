Here is a select list of stories to start the day

Labour Minister to meet Central Trade Unions on Unified Pension Scheme, Employment-Linked Incentive scheme

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has invited all Central Trade Unions (CTUs) for an “introductory meeting” on Wednesday (August 27, 2024), in which issues such as the implementation of the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) announced in the budget and the implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) are likely to come up.

New task force on hospital safety gets 400 suggestions

The first meeting of the National Task Force (NTF), set up to ensure the safety of medical professionals at the workplace, in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court, was held on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). The members said they had been approached directly by various stakeholders and individually received almost 300-400 suggestions.

Bodies of two teenage girls found hanging in Uttar Pradesh

The bodies of two teenage girls were found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard outside Bhagautipur village in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Kolkata ‘Nabanna March’: R.G. Kar protests take political turn, become turf war between BJP and Trinamool

Eighteen days after the rape and murder of a doctor at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the protests for justice took a political turn with violence during the ‘March to Nabanna’ on Tuesday following which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called a 12-hour bandh in the State on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah takes U-turn; to contest from Ganderbal

The seat-sharing between National Conference and the Congress has been done with the aim of taking on the BJP as a consolidated front in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Namibian male cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

One more cheetah, Pavan, has died, forest officials from Madhya Pradesh confirmed on Tuesday. This is the eighth cheetah, part of the 20 brought from South Africa and Namibia, to have died in India. While cheetahs have died from a variety of causes, the latest is an unusual instance of an animal dying from ‘drowning’.

Mayawati unanimously re-elected BSP president

Mayawati, the former four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, has been unanimously re-elected the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president at a special meeting on Tuesday. Akash Anand, the party’s national coordinator and Ms. Mayawati’s nephew, was given responsibilities in poll-bound States.

Have decided to trust PM Modi and join BJP: Champai Soren

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren announced on Tuesday that he has placed his “trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The official announcement puts an end to days of speculation about the move. Mr. Champai, who is still an MLA of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is also yet to quit his Cabinet post.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd develops needle-free COVID-19 intranasal booster vaccine in collaboration with Australian university

Hyderabad-headquartered vaccine manufacturer Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), in partnership with Griffith University, Australia has developed a needle-free intra-nasal booster vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, a press release from the company stated.

Siemens Healthineers gets nod for manufacturing Mpox test kits in India

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has granted approval to Siemens Healthineers for the manufacture of RT-PCR testing kits for detection of Mpox, a senior Health Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Kolkata Nabanna March: Protesters, police clash in Kolkata; BJP calls Bengal bandh

Violence erupted and chaos descended on the streets of the twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) during the ‘March to Nabanna’ in which protesters demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of a doctor at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Nabanna is the State Secretariat.

Kavitha walks out of Tihar Jail, vows to ‘pay back with interest’

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha was released from the Tihar jail in New Delhi around 9.30 p.m. after the completion of legal formalities though the Supreme Court granted her bail in the afternoon on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

Himachal Pradesh raises minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years

The Himachal Pradesh State Assembly on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) passed a Bill increasing the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years in order to support gender equality and higher education.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine used F-16 fighter jets against Russian air attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) that his military deployed Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to down drones and missiles that Russia fired in recent attacks.