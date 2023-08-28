Morning Digest | Neeraj Chopra wins India’s first gold at World Championships in javelin; Amit Shah urges police to adopt soft stance on tribal, student unrest; and more

August 28, 2023 06:58 am | Updated 06:58 am IST

Neeraj emerges the king of the javelin

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Sunday scripted history yet again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 88.17m in the men’s javelin final in Budapest. The 25-year-old Chopra dominated the competition and achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt. He had a foul to start with, but then got 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m.

Amit Shah urges police to adopt soft stance on tribal, student unrest

Listing tribal unrest and student protests among the key police challenges that could emerge in the near future, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to have told over 750 police officials at a conference last week to adopt a different and more “conciliatory” approach to such issues. A senior government official told The Hindu that Mr. Shah pointed out that policing is not the only solution for issues such as tribal unrest.

Spain can help India deal with illegal trafficking of cultural items: Spanish Culture Minister Iceta

Spain’s Culture Minister, Miquel Iceta spoke to The Hindu, describing India as a “cultural superpower” and expressed concern about illegal trafficking of cultural artefacts and destruction of heritage of in Ukraine. Spain holds the Presidency of the European Union in the second half of 2023.

Indian English poet Jayanta Mahapatra passes away in Cuttack

Jayanta Mahapatra, one of India’s best known English poets, passed away in the State-run SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack on August 27. The legendary poet has left an imprint in the Indian English poetry with his writings spanning over 50 years. He was conferred Sahitya Akademi Award for his poem Relationship in 1981, a rare recognition for an Indian English writer.

Centre places further restrictions on the export of Basmati rice

By banning the export of Basmati rice valued at less than $1,200 per metric tonne (MT), the Union government on August 28 ensured additional safeguards for its export ban on non-Basmati white rice (by misclassifying it as Basmati rice). The export of non-Basmati white rice was prohibited on July 20, 2023, citing increasing domestic prices of rice.

After Chandrayaan-3, Space Physics Lab prepares to study solar wind

Scientists at the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) under the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here are getting ready to unravel the secrets of the solar wind as the Aditya-L1 mission, meant to study the sun, lifts off in September. S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said on Saturday that the mission would lift off from Sriharikota in the first week of September.

BJP feeling threatened due to INDIA’s unity, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Ahead of the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Mumbai, Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on August 27 that BJP leaders are feeling threatened due to the unity of the Opposition. Mr. Kumar also said that some more political parties would be joining the Mumbai meeting.

Manipur tribal district to get essentials via alternative routes

The Manipur government will start transporting essential commodities to the hill district of Churachandpur from August 28, in coordination with the army and other central security forces. Supplies to the district, which is dominated by the tribal Kuki-Zo community, have been disrupted as critical highways have been blocked by women-led Meitei groups. Transporters in Imphal have refused to ply to the area, citing the risk to their personal safety.

Supreme Court to hear how far is far between liquor outlets and religious, educational institutions

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre’s response on a plea by a Puducherry-based liquor outlet to clear the haze on the minimum distance liquor vends need to maintain from religious or educational institutions in municipal areas. The Supreme Court has pronounced a series of judgments from 2016 on where liquor shops ought to be ideally located. It had continuously modified these judgments in later verdicts.

Dalit youth’s murder sparks political row in M.P.

A Dalit youth was beaten to death with sticks and batons, and his mother was allegedly stripped and assaulted, by a group of men in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district this past week. The murder and sexual assault, which took place in a district with a significant Dalit population, have sparked a backlash from Opposition parties. The Congress accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of making Madhya Pradesh “a laboratory of atrocities on Dalits”

Eight killed in explosion at illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in West Bengal

At least eight persons were killed when an explosion occurred on Sunday morning at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in the Mochpol area under Duttapukur Police Station in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.The two-storied house where the firecrackers were allegedly manufactured came crashing down. Several houses in the vicinity also suffered damage.

Poll-bound Rajasthan distributes smartphones for women

Around seven lakh women (as on August 24) have recieved smartphones in election-bound Rajasthan under the Indira Gandhi Smartphone scheme, which was launched by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 10. In the scheme’s first phase, the State’s Congress government plans to distribute 40 lakh smartphones to three categories of beneficiaries: those who receive pensions for widows, girl students, and women heads of families who have completed 100 days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

Two NEET aspirants die by suicide in a day in Rajasthan’s Kota, toll goes up to 22 this year

Within four hours, two NEET aspirants have died by suicide in two separate incidents in Rajasthan’s Kota on August 27, taking the total toll to 22 this year, police said. Fifteen coaching students died by suicide last year in the coaching hub, where around 3 laks students from across the country are currently preparing for various competitive exams in different institutes of the city.

Amit Shah vows to trounce BRS in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Telangana

Dubbing the Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as ‘family-led’ 4G (four generations), 2G AND 3G parties, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the BJP will come to power in Telangana by trouncing the ruling BRS in the upcoming Assembly polls. Mr Shah sounded the saffron party’s poll bugle for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections in Khammam, the traditional Left stronghold, the constituency presently held by the ruling BRS.