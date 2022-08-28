Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Indian mission in Sri Lanka slams Chinese Ambassador’s remarks on vessel visit

Sharply reacting to recent remarks of the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka on the controversial visit of a Chinese military vessel from August 16 to 22, the Indian mission in Colombo said they “violated basic diplomatic etiquette” and “gave away” the purpose of the vessel’s visit.

In a strongly worded Twitter thread late on Saturday, the Indian High Commission said it had noted the remarks of the Chinese Ambassador. “His violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude,” the Indian mission said.

CWC to meet on Sunday to discuss party poll schedule

The Congress Working Committee will meet on Sunday, its first meeting after the exit of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was one of the longest-serving general secretaries of the party.

The online meeting that will be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to discuss the schedule for the upcoming internal elections of the party.

Lifetime chauffeurs, domestic help for retired CJIs, Supreme Court judges

Farewell ceremonies for retired judges usually have the country’s top law officers wish them on behalf of the government a “healthy and peaceful” retirement. It seems the government has now walked the talk to ease the retired lives of judges.

On August 26, the Centre amended the Supreme Court Judges Rules for the second time in a week to provide chauffeurs and domestic help for retired Chief Justices of India and Supreme Court judges for their entire lifetime.

PMBJP will cut fertilizers’ logistics subsidy cost: Mandaviya

After the Opposition’s criticism that the Centre’s decision to introduce “One Nation One Fertilizer” by branding it as the Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojna (PMBJP) is for self-promotion, Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals Mansukh Mandaviya said the scheme is aimed at reducing logistics cost involved in the transportation of fertilizers.

Army pushes new tank and armoured carrier projects

With the main battle tank proving pivotal in the modern-day battlefield, the Indian Army is looking to procure a new generation ‘Future Tank’ under the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) project in a phased manner, with expected induction by 2030, according to official sources.

An earlier ambitious attempt failed to take off and official sources said the domestic industry is now ready to take the project forward quickly.

Intel agencies seek law on crypto deals

Investigation and intelligence agencies of the government are pressing the Centre to distinctly list crypto currency exchanges under the existing regulatory mechanism, thus making it mandatory for the exchanges to proactively share information regarding suspicious transactions with the police or law enforcement authorities.

NIT Srinagar students asked to stay indoors for Pakistan match

A day ahead of the India-Pakistan cricket match, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar has warned students against posting any match-related messages on social media or leaving their hostel rooms during the matches.

It warned of imposing ₹5,000 as fine on the students involved.

Russia blocks final document at U.N. nuclear treaty conference

Russia late Friday blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U. N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticised its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.

Sri Lanka must manage existing resources: Central Bank Governor

Sri Lanka should learn to manage its economy with the limited foreign exchange reserves, Governor of the country’s Central Bank Nandalal Weerasinghe has said, as the island nation grapples with an unprecedented economic crisis.

Diplomacy, business, break-dancing: Macron visits Algeria

The leaders of France and Algeria took an important step on August 27 toward mending relations scarred by disputes over migration and the legacy of colonial crimes, agreeing to cooperate on energy, security and reassessing their joint history.

Six appear for ONGC chairman interview; Mittal, Vaidya skip

Six candidates, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd chairman Arun Kumar Singh and Engineers India Ltd head Vartika Shukla on Saturday appeared for an interview before a search-cum-selection committee that is looking for a new head for India’s top oil and gas producer ONGC, sources said.

Need to diversify agriculture towards power, energy sectors: Gadkari

With India being energy deficient, there is a need for the country to diversify agriculture into energy and power sectors, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

Asia Cup 2022 | Farooqi breathes fire, Afghanistan stuns Lanka

Afghanistan romped to an impressive eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

After being put in to bat, Sri Lanka lost the plot and crumbled to 105. The chase was over in quick time, with Afghanistan making the runs in 10.1 overs.

England finishes off South Africa for big win in 2nd Test

England quickly cleaned up South Africa’s tail with the new ball to confirm resounding innings win in the second Test on Saturday and send the series to a decider.

England won by an innings and 85 runs inside three days as James Anderson and Ollie Robinson combined to take the last five South African wickets in just 5.1 overs of the new ball.