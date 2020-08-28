Morning Digest: Supreme Court says States can have sub-groups among SCs/STs, Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Constitution Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said reservation has created inequalities within the reserved castes itself. There is a “caste struggle” within the reserved class as benefit of reservation are being usurped by a few, the court pointed out.

Mohammad Ismail (25), JeM chief Masood Azhar’s relative from Pakistan, and Sameer Ahmad Dar (22), a Masters drop-out from south Kashmir’s Pulwama, are among the 6 terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack who are on the run, the NIA said in a charge-sheet filed in a Jammu court this week.

Pakistan had on Wednesday “categorically” rejected the charge-sheet by the NIA, calling the report as “fabrications” that were “designed to further the BJP’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric and its narrow domestic political interests.

The two separate statements underlined the difference in emphasis currently being placed by both sides on the slow-moving disengagement process along the LAC.

The missiles were fired into waters between Hainan province and the Paracel Islands in an area that China had previously notified would be off-limits because of planned drills, also expected to include missile tests.

Mr. Pokhriyal said students had been writing to him, the Ministry and the NTA, asking for the exams to be held after they were postponed from April and May to July, and then September, according to a statement given to news agency ANI.

"The campaign is a call to remember the people who believe in the values of our Constitution and democracy and who are now behind bars. A day to remember Narendra Dabholkar and Gauri Lankesh, who paid for with their lives for speaking truth...,” said an activist.

The sale of TikTok is happening as the company is under fire from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential national security risk due to the vast amount of private data the app is compiling on U.S. consumers.

“Pakistan is a very dangerous T20 team. If anyone watched the PSL (Pakistan Super League) this year, the strength and depth of Pakistan cricket is surprising in one way,” said Morgan.

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have voted to abandon the NBA season in protest at the latest US police shooting of a black man, multiple reports said.