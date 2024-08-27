Champai Soren to join BJP on Aug 30: Himanta

“Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren ji met Union home minister Amit Shah ji... He will officially join BJP on August 30,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma wrote on his official X handle

Modi briefs Biden on Ukraine visit in call, discusses ‘shared concerns’ about Bangladesh

India and the United States have “shared concern” about developments in Bangladesh, particularly over the safety of minorities, said the government after U.S. President Joseph Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to each other over the telephone on Monday (August 26, 2024).

Centre yet to list violation of ground rules by Kuki-Zo insurgent groups: senior leader of Kuki National Organisation

The Union Home Ministry is yet to list and convey the violations of ground rules committed by Kuki-Zo insurgent groups, Seilen Haokip, spokesperson and senior leader of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), said in an interview with The Hindu.

Three dead as tractor-trailer swept away amid rain in Gujarat

At least three persons were killed and seven went missing after their tractor-trailer was swept away in floodwaters amid heavy rain in Gujarat on Monday (August 26, 2024). The incessant rainfall inundated low-lying areas in over a dozen districts while officials shifted over 18,000 people to safety.

National Conference, Congress announce seat-sharing deal for J&K polls

After hectic negotiations, the National Conference (NC) and the Congress on Monday announced a seat-sharing formula for the coming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. While the NC will contest 51 seats, the Congress will field its candidates in 32 seats. One seat each has been allotted to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP).

Education Ministry defines ‘literacy,’ ‘full literacy’

In a letter to all States, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has defined ‘literacy,’ and what it means to achieve ‘full literacy,’ in the light of the renewed push for adult literacy under the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), a five-year programme (2022-27), which aims to onboard one crore learners per year above 15 years across all States and union territories.

Video of man asking for rape of Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee’s daughter goes viral; rights body takes suo motu case

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights registered a suo motu case after a video went viral on social media where a man can be seen asking for the rape of the 11-year-old daughter of Trinamool Congress MP and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Bail should not suffer for lack of people to stand surety: SC

For Girish Gandhi, the problem was too much bail and too few people to stand surety for him. Gandhi got bail in 13 separate cases of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation, but could only get two pairs of people to stand surety for his bail. He faced the prospect of staying behind bars for his inability to find 22 others to sign as surety for the remaining 11 First Information Reports (FIRs).

Rahul Gandhi says running Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi does not make sense

Reiterating the demand for the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said it does not make sense to run J&K from Delhi. Mr. Gandhi made these remarks during an interaction with Kashmiri women during his recent visit to Srinagar, a video of which was released on Monday (August 26, 2024).

Unified Pension Scheme brings the focus back to Old Pension Scheme in Punjab and Haryana

Several State government employees and pensioners in Punjab and Haryana, who have been demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), have dismissed the Centre government’s latest Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), even though in Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced the restoration of the OPS in 2022, its implementation is yet to see the light of day.

Social platform X edits AI chatbot after election officials warn that it spreads misinformation

Social media platform X has made a change to its AI chatbot after five secretaries of state warned it was spreading election misinformation. Top election officials from Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington sent a letter this month to Elon Musk complaining that the platform's AI chatbot, Grok, produced false information about state ballot deadlines shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

J&K polls: Congress announces first list of 9 candidates

The Congress on Monday (August 26, 2024) issued its first list of nine candidates for the three-phase Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, fielding party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former State unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal.