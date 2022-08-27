Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on August 26, 2022 said he would launch a new party soon and that its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

FIFA ends suspension of AIFF; U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place

The Bureau of the FIFA Council announced on Friday evening that the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation has been lifted, thereby ending 12 days of exile for the Indian federation.

The suspension was imposed on AIFF by FIFA on August 14 owing “to undue third-party influence.”

Will launch new party soon, first unit in J&K in view of impending polls, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on August 26, 2022 said he would launch a new party soon and that its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon,” Mr. Azad, who resigned from the Congress earlier in the day.

Neeraj Chopra makes history, becomes first Indian to win Diamond League

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra made athletics history in Lausanne on August 26, 2022 becoming the first Indian to win a Diamond League event.

The 24-year-old javelin thrower who won the silver at the World Championships in the USA last month — also a first for the country — opened with an impressive 89.08m and that turned out to be the winning throw in the end.

I have relished and enjoyed the job, says CJI Ramana

On his final working day as the Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana was on Friday given an emotional farewell by his colleagues and lawyers.

An overwhelmed senior advocate Dushyant Dave called Chief Justice Ramana a “citizens’ judge”, while senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the CJI sought answers from the government even during “turbulent times”.

Trump mixed top secret documents with magazines and other items, says FBI

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.

Congress leaders slam Azad’s resignation

The resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday triggered a barrage of reactions from his Congress colleagues, many of them reminding him of the various positions he enjoyed in the party and questioned the timing of the letter just ahead of the Bharat Jodo yatra against the BJP.

Envoy says India-Sri Lanka should build framework to discuss maritime concerns like the Chinese ship

Amidst signs of New Delhi’s disappointment over Colombo’s decision to allow a Chinese tracking vessel to dock in Hambantota, Sri Lanka’s envoy in India called for building a new “framework” on how to deal with such maritime security concerns in the future.

Speaking to The Hindu days after the Chinese satellite and missile tracking ship, the Yuan Wang 5 had departed from the Sri Lankan port after “refuelling and replenishing supplies”, High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda said that Colombo had kept the Modi government briefed at the “highest levels” through the controversy.

Facing disqualification, Jharkhand CM Soren calls meeting of alliance partners

Amid speculation of his disqualification as MLA over a mining lease contract, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday met ruling alliance legislators twice at his official residence, apparently to chalk out a future strategy and send out a message of their unity.

India reiterates support to Argentina for resumption of talks on the Malvinas issue

India on Friday reiterated support for international negotiations regarding a territorial matter between Argentina and the United Kingdom in the Southern Atlantic Ocean.

Visiting Buenos Aires as part of his three-country tour in Latin America, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held official discussions on a wide range of topics including the decades old Malvinas or the Falklands territorial issue, and expressed India’s interest in exploring payment through local currencies. The two sides also held talks for enhancing military exchanges and trade in the strategic sectors.

Twitter stonewalls queries on whistleblower’s claims

Twitter stonewalled questions by members of the Standing Committee on Information Technology on the latest revelations made its former head of security Peiter Zatko who claimed that Indian government forced the social media firm to put a government agent on its payroll. At a meeting on Friday, the Twitter executives evaded questions on the subject.

U.K., France headed for “serious problems” if they cannot agree whether they are friends: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his country’s friendship with Britain but warned that the two countries were going to have “serious problems” if they could not agree on whether they were friends. His comments were in response to U.K. Foreign Secretary and frontrunner in the Prime Ministerial race Liz Truss saying that it wasn’t clear whether Mr. Macron was a friend or foe of Britain.

Mr. Macron said the U.K. was a friendly country, regardless of its leaders and “sometimes, in spite of its leaders”.

India, Tanzania to set up task force to prepare five-year ‘future road map’ on defence cooperation

ndia and Tanzania agreed on the formation of a task force to prepare a five-year ‘future road map’ for enhancing defence cooperation between both the countries and to hold the next Joint Defence Cooperation meeting in Tanzania at an early date.

This was agreed at the bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Tanzanian Minister of Defence and National Service Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax on Friday.

Supreme Court relief for Yogi Adityanath in 2007 hate speech case

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition against a decision of the Allahabad High Court which upheld the Uttar Pradesh government’s refusal to grant sanction for prosecuting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a 2007 hate speech case.