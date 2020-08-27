Morning Digest: At Opposition meeting, CMs plan to move Supreme Court on JEE, NEET; Jaish-e-Mohammad’s role in Pulwama attack established with FBI’s help, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Ms. Gandhi mentioned the Finance Secretary’s submission at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance that the Centre was not in a position to pay the mandatory GST compensation of 14%. She said this was nothing short of a "betrayal of trust of the people of India".

The FBI tracked the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the device from which the video of local suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, released on WhatsApp minutes after the terror attack to several local media channels in Kashmir Valley, was uploaded.

A police official said the Parimpora police station took “strong cognisance” of a video that surfaced on social media platforms. The video, apparently filmed on Tuesday, showed scores of peoples raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans during the congregation.

Mr. Mehta, in a short one-page letter, told Karnataka-resident Usha Shetty and her lawyers that it was “misconceived” to approach him for consent when Attorney General K.K. Venugopal had already declined them consent under the Contempt of Courts Act on August 21.

Important demands which could be included are universalisation of the public distribution system (PDS), the right to healthcare, opposition to the government’s agriculture marketing ordinances and the possibility of a universal basic income.

“Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support,” the hospital said in a statement.

Facebook said it was making a change to its own apps - which in addition to its flagship app also include WhatsApp and Instagram - that would likely spare them from having to ask iPhone users for data-tracking permissions that many advertising industry insiders believe users will refuse.

That marks a reversal of the agency’s previous position recommending testing for all close contacts of people diagnosed with COVID-19, raising questions from some politicians and health experts about whether the change was based on political pressure.

The catastrophic storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles (48 km) inland from the coastline between Sea Rim State Park, Texas, and Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and could raise water levels as high as 20 feet (6 m) in parts of Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the NHC said.

The crackdown in Independence Square on Wednesday came on the 18th straight day of protests pushing for the resignation of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Bautista Agut’s chances of victory appeared distant after the 24-year-old Russian cruised through the first set and had three break point chances early in the second. But the 32-year-old Bautista Agut began to play freer, charging the net and serving with more confidence.

There will be no shortage of clubs pining for arguably the greatest player of all time but once they have done the sums, particularly in the heat of the coronavirus crisis, only a few will be able to make the numbers work.