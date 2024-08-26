With hundreds stranded in Sao Paulo, India to broach topic with Brazil Minister

The plight of hundreds of men and women, many of them Indian, who are stranded at an airport in Sao Paulo as they are suspected to be illegal immigrants, maybe discussed during meetings with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, who landed in Delhi on Sunday (August 25, 2024).

Hema committee report: Big names quit; SIT formed to probe sexual abuse in Malayalam filmdom

The Justice K. Hema committee’s report on the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry continued to rock the film world, as Sunday (August 25, 2024) witnessed the exits of two high-profile men holding important positions. The government, under pressure by the Opposition and the film industry, set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), including senior women police officers, to conduct a preliminary inquiry into sexual harassment allegations made against several actors.

Trade unions awaiting UPS fine print

Central trade unions offered a mixed response to the Unified Pension Scheme, with most saying they are awaiting the notification for clarity on the new scheme’s details, including on the ratio of the lumpsum payment at retirement, future revisions, and tax benefits.

IMD warns of intense rains in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra

A depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan has intensified into a deep depression, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday (August 26, 2024) and warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the two States and Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra over the next two to three days. At 11:30 pm on August 25, the deep depression lay centred near 70 km south-southeast of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. This system is expected to move west-southwest, affecting South Rajasthan, and Gujarat, and reaching Saurashtra, Kutch, and parts of Pakistan by August 29, the IMD said in an update issued at 2 am.

Israel’s Netanyahu warns strikes in Lebanon ‘not the final word’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Sunday's (August 25, 2024) strikes in Lebanon were "not the final word" in his country's military campaign against Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Congress frames social justice as an essential step of a policy framework to ensure justice

The Narendra Modi government quickly scrapped a proposal to induct mid-level officials into the bureaucracy through lateral entry to counter the Opposition’s allegations of “ending reservations.” However, it is clear that Congress would continue to place social justice as the centrepiece of its politics. On Saturday (August 24, 2024), Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, positioned caste census as an essential step of a policy framework that ensures justice.

Rajnath visits submarine testing facility in U.S.

In a reflection of the growing cooperation in undersea domain and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) between India and the U.S., also a priority area between the Quad partners, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his ongoing tour in the U.S., visited the William B Morgan Large Cavitation Channel (LCC) in the Naval Surface Warfare Centre at Memphis, Tennessee, as India also plans to set up a similar facility.

Coaches of Dhanbad-bound train uncouple in U.P., none hurt

At least 10 bogies of the Dhanbad-bound Ganga Sutlej Express train got uncoupled near the Chakraj Mal area here early Sunday (August 25, 2024), officials said. No passenger was hurt in the incident.

With Unified Pension Scheme, BJP-led government seeks to trip an important Opposition plank

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have repeated most of his Ministers from his previous term, as well as officials in his Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), but some policy prescriptions in his third term show departures from that term, a signal that he has taken political lessons from the Opposition’s Lok Sabha campaign to heart.

Assam gang-rape case triggers political war

The alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in central Assam’s Dhing on August 22 has triggered a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress.

Industry grapples with tax demands over workers’ PAN-Aadhaar non-linkage

Many employers are in a fix over demand notices from the Income Tax (I-T) Department for short deduction of tax on the income of employees who had not complied with a May 31 deadline to link their PAN and Aadhaar numbers, with some firms reporting tax demands even for workers earning less than the taxable income threshold.

Centres for promotion of classical Telugu, Odia, Kannada and Malayalam demand autonomy for proper functioning

Special centres set up for the promotion of Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia after they were designated classical languages are demanding autonomy in their functioning in order to better carry out their functions.

Paris Paralympics: Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of opening ceremony

Hong Kong-born martial arts actor Jackie Chan was named on Sunday (August 25, 2024) as one of the torchbearers in the lead-up to the opening ceremony of the Paralympics in Paris. The 70-year-old, known for his stunts and acrobatic fight scenes, will carry the flame on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) afternoon in the French capital just hours before the opening ceremony, the organising committee announced. French actress Elsa Zylberstein, and dancer/choreographer Benjamin Millepied will also take part in the torch relay.

