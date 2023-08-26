Morning Digest | Pragyan rover rolled out, traverses 8 metres; Amit Shah asks Meitei group to initiate dialogue with Kuki leaders, and more

August 26, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

Xi tells Modi that China, India should consider ‘overall interests’ of ties and ‘properly handle’ border issue

China’s Foreign Ministry said early on Friday that its President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during talks on Wednesday that both sides “should bear in mind the overall interests” of ties and “handle properly the border issue”.

Be ready to implement new criminal laws at grassroots: Amit Shah to top police officers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told top police officers of the country that they should be ready to implement the new criminal laws at the grassroots level once they are passed by the Parliament.

Chandrayaan-3 success | PM lands in Bengaluru to greet, interact with ISRO scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. Mr. Modi is slated to visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, where he would be briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of the country’s third Lunar venture.

Assam Cabinet decides to ‘create’ 4 districts

The Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday “created” four “new” districts “to enhance decentralisation of governance and better convergence of the line departments”.

Squatters cannot claim right to public space, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on August 25 refused to extend its interim stay order against a demolition drive against trespassers and encroachments on railway land at Nai Basti near Krishnajanmasthan at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Private medical colleges told to pay stipends in line with rules or face action

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned private medical colleges to pay stipends according to the regulations or face action.

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | BRICS Summit | What could the group’s expansion mean for India?

In this episode of Worldview, we discuss the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, what are the big messages of the BRICS expansion, taking in 6 more members going out to the world and more.

SEBI still probing 13 overseas entities’ holdings in Adani group

The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said its investigation into two crucial aspects raised by the Hindenburg Research report against the Adani Group continues to be in an “interim” stage.

Home Minister Amit Shah asks Meitei group to initiate dialogue with Kuki leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the members of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential Meitei civil society group, on Friday and urged them to initiate dialogue with responsible Kuki leaders for “peace-building,” the outfit said.

Chandrayaan-3 | Pragyan rover rolled out, traverses 8 metres

Giving a much-awaited glimpse of the Pragyan rover on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday said it successfully traversed a distance of about eight metres. The space agency released two videos of Pragyan, two days after the Chandrayaan-3’s lander Vikram made a historic soft-landing on the Moon’s south pole.

‘Absolute lie’: Kremlin rejects Prigozhin killed on its orders

The Kremlin rejected Friday rumours it had ordered the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, presumed to have died in a plane crash two months after leading a mutiny in Russia.

SHOOTING | Indian women bag free pistol gold in World Championship

The women’s free pistol team helped India sign off from the World shooting championship on a golden note in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday.