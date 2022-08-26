Hemant Soren’s continuation as Jharkhand Chief Minister remained uncertain on Thursday. File. | Photo Credit: Manob Chowdhury

Suspense in Jharkhand as Chief Minister Hemant Soren may face disqualification

Hemant Soren’s continuation as Jharkhand Chief Minister remained uncertain on Thursday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is understood to have conveyed its decision in the office-of-profit allegation against him to Governor Ramesh Bais.

While the Governor, who returned from Delhi, did not immediately summon the Chief Minister, State BJP leaders claimed that Mr. Soren’s disqualification as an MLA has been recommended by the ECI.

India’s vote to allow Zelensky speech was not against Russia, says MEA

India on Thursday denied that it had voted “against Russia”, at the U.N. Security Council during a procedural vote on whether to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the Council virtually during a debate on the Ukrainian situation on August 24.

Schedule to elect Congress chief likely on August 28

Amid reports that the polls to elect a new Congress president could be put off for some time, senior party sources on Thursday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would come out with a precise election schedule on August 28.

However, the deadline to elect the new party chief by September 20 is likely to be delayed by a week or two as the party is focussed on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ that starts on September 7.

Delhi Assembly’s special session on Friday is likely to be stormy affair

The Delhi Assembly’s special session convened Friday is likely to be a stormy affair amid a slugfest over central probe agencies’ action in the Kejriwal government’s excise policy and the AAP accusing the BJP of trying to lure its MLAs.

INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, to be commissioned on September 2

Commissioning of the country’s first aircraft carrier Vikrant will enhance peace, security and stability in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific Region, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral S.N. Ghormade said on Thursday.

The carrier is set to be commissioned on September 2, 2022 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indians get largest share of U.K. student, skilled worker and visitor visas: official data

Indian citizens received the largest share of U.K. student, skilled worker and visitor visas for the year ending June 2022, as per official data published by the British government on Thursday.

This data comes as British visa applicants have faced severe delays in the adjudication of their applications, owing to an increase in the number of applicants as travel recovers post-pandemic and the prioritisation of visas for Ukrainians.

Former CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed India’s Executive Director at IMF

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian for the post of Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund for a period of three years starting November 1, 2022, or until further orders.

Sonali Phogat’s death | Post-mortem report indicates multiple injuries on body; murder charge pressed against her two associates

Goa Police on August 25 pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after a post-mortem report mentioned that there were “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.

Pakistani court bars police from arresting ex-PM Imran Khan in contempt case

A Pakistani court on August 25 extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s protection from arrest through the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country’s popular opposition leader.

The decision effectively shields Mr. Khan from arrest until September 1 over accusations that during a speech last weekend, he threatened police officers and a female judge — remarks that triggered the terrorism charges.

Labour Codes empower workers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre has taken initiatives to abolish laws from “the period of slavery” that reflect slavery mentality.

He said the country is now changing, reforming and simplifying such labour laws and justified the decision to convert 29 labour laws into four “simple labour codes”.

India limits wheat flour export to curb price rise

The Central government has decided to restrict the export of wheat flour in order to curb the rising prices of the commodity and ensure food security of the most vulnerable sections of the society. The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

The government will accordingly amend the policy of exemption for the commodity from export restrictions or ban.

A missing pot and the unmissable caste divide

The death of a Dalit boy after a thrashing from his upper caste school principal has once again brought to the fore the old normal of deep-seated discrimination in Rajasthan.

The victim’s family finds itself isolated as fellow villagers in Surana refuse to acknowledge a caste angle to the incident.

Putin orders Russian military to start beefing up in 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia’s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month.

Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials and the Kyiv government say they number in the thousands.

India will recruit Gurkha soldiers from Nepal under Agnipath scheme: MEA

The Indian Army will continue to recruit Nepal Domicile Gurkhas (NDGs) under the Agnipath scheme, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The comment came hours after Nepal postponed a recruitment drive for Gurkha soldiers in Butwal where arrangements were made for a round of recruitment for Gurkha soldiers into the Indian Army on Thursday.

It is understood the issue would be taken up by the Nepalese authorities during the upcoming visit by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey to Kathmandu.

Once I am released, I want to meet people: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is likely to deliver a Friday sermon this week, first since the Centre removed special provisions of Article 370 in August 2019. In a telephonic conversation with The Hindu , the Mirwaiz talks about the time spent within the confines of his home and the path ahead to find a permanent peace in Kashmir.

UEFA Champions League draw | Bayern, Inter, Barcelona in group of death; Benzema is UEFA player of the year

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan will play each other in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage, while holders Real Madrid have it fairly easy, grouped with Celtic, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

On the night of the new season’s draw, the awards for 2021-22 season were also announced. French striker Karim Benzema won his first UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award for his role in Real Madrid’s victory over Liverpool, while the Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was adjudged Coach of the Year.