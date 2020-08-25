Morning Digest: Will fight for return of our rights, says Farooq Abdullah; One dead, seven injured in Mahad building collapse; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Mr. Abdullah, detained for months after August 5 last year, said, “There will be no unilateral decision accepted by one party or by one Farooq Abdullah now. The goal will be achieved in which the honour of our people and of this [erstwhile] State is restored. It’s not a fight for power.”

The seven-hour meeting saw high drama with Ms. Gandhi reiterating her wish to step down, Rahul Gandhi questioning the timing of a letter seeking a leadership change, Ghulam Nabi Azad offering to resign and Ahmed Patel asking Mr Gandhi to take back the reins of the party.

Public health groups, along with doctors and economists, have urged the GST Council to increase compensation cess on all tobacco products that can provide an additional tax revenue of ₹49,740 crores.

Mumbai - Seventeen persons were injured after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on August 24, police said.

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked the Assembly Speaker to decide afresh a plea on merit against the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs with the ruling Congress within three months. Speaker C.P. Joshi had on July 22 rejected a plaint filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar in this connection amid the political turmoil in the State.

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Act, 2019, has been in the works for 15 years now. Nearly 60 countries have enacted similar legislation with the U.S. bringing in a law as far back as in 1994.

If the researchers found it difficult to conduct a randomised controlled trial, the false, misleading claim of 35% improved survival with plasma therapy will only make it more difficult to conduct such a trial in the future.

The government has looked poised to employ Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PM-JAY) health insurance as the tool for achieving universal health coverage, and such calls have only grown stronger in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The worst of the blazes, including the second and third largest in California history, burned in the San Francisco Bay Area with roughly 240,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings across the state.

The 38-year-old, looking to become the first pace bowler to reach that landmark, had opener Abid Ali lbw for a painstaking 42 late on in a weather-shortened day at Southampton.

Rus is a Dutch qualifier ranked No. 72 whose flat, left-handed strokes from the baseline gave Williams some trouble. Williams dropped four games in a row in the second set, then did so again in the third, when she fell behind 6-5.