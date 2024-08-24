If India changes its attitude towards Russia, the war will end: Zelensky

Describing India as a “big country” with a “big influence” on the Russian economy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said if India and Indians “change their attitude” towards Russia, the war will end because Russian President Vladimir Putin will end it. He was talking of India’s “record breaking” deals for oil from Russia.

Not every ‘insult’ against SC/ST persons can be considered as offence under SC/ST protection law, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court held in a judgment on Friday (August 23, 2024) that not all insults and intimidatory comments aimed at a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe person would be an offence under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspends U.S. presidential campaign, endorses Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for president Friday and endorsed Donald Trump, a late-stage shakeup of the presidential race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy’s supporters.

Three dead, four inured in knife attack in western Germany’s Solingen

Three people were killed and four were seriously wounded in an attack on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, police said.

Bangladesh’s ex-supreme court judge detained near border with India

The BGB headquarters, in an SMS, informed reporters that they have detained former apex appellate division judge of the Supreme Court Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik as he was trying to cross over to India through Sylhet’s Kanaighat border.

‘Savukku’ Shankar: Why are you after YouTuber, Supreme Court asks Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 23, 2024) accused the Tamil Nadu government of targeting YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, saying the State is using its might to ensure that he stays in prison.

Indian Army’s mini drone falls into Pakistani territory

An Indian Army’s mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Friday “drifted into Pakistan”. The incident took place around 9:25 a.m. when the mini-UAV was on a training mission “well within the Indian Territory”.

Arrested Kejriwal as he was evasive, reluctant in liquor policy case probe, CBI tells SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the Supreme Court that it became necessary to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal due to his “evasive and non-cooperative” attitude to questions about his alleged role in the liquor policy case.

Larger conspiracy behind Swati Maliwal assault, Delhi Police submits in Supreme Court

The Delhi Police have claimed in the Supreme Court that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his aide, Bibhav Kumar, accused of “brutally” assaulting Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence, spent a “significant” period of time together at the “scene of the crime” immediately after the incident.

Implement school safety guidelines, Centre tells States

In view of protests over the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur near Mumbai last week, the Union Education Ministry has directed all States and Union Territories to implement its guidelines to ensure safety and security of children in schools.

No immediate need to collaborate with China on space, says ISRO

India will collaborate with China on space research if it sees the need to do so, but at present, there is no need for such engagement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath told The Hindu on Friday (August 23, 2024), seconded by Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for the Department of Space.

La Nina likely to miss Southwest Monsoon

The early signs of the likelihood of a La Nina weather pattern in the eastern Pacific Ocean are clear, but it looks like it is going to miss the peak Indian Southwest Monsoon, which will end next month, according to scientists at Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).