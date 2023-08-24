Morning Digest | With moon now in India’s orbit, focus shifts to Pragyan rover; Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash: Russian agencies, and more

August 24, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST

With moon now in India’s orbit, focus shifts to Pragyan rover

With Vikram, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3, successfully landing on the surface of moon on Wednesday, the focus has now moved to the rover in its belly, Pragyan.

Years of data goes missing from Union government’s RTI portal

Right to Information activists on Wednesday noticed that the records of their previous applications have disappeared in the hundreds from the online portal, which allows citizens to file for access to public information from the Union government. The Hindu viewed and verified samples of applications from two RTI activists, one of whom has had their entire account purged of information from before 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Close on the heels of BRICS, Modi likely to attend East Asia Summit, ASEAN meetings in Jakarta in September

Close on the heels of the BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping could come face-to-face again in Indonesia, if both leaders decide to attend the East Asian Summit (EAS) and other meetings with the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) bloc of countries in September.

President Putin congratulates PM Modi and President Murmu on Chandrayaan-3’s success

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first world figures to congratulate India after the Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the Moon’s surface. In a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Russian leader described the mission’s success as proof of progress that the Indian space programme has made over the decades.

One giant step: Moon race heats up

India became the first nation to successfully land a craft on the Moon’s south pole on August 23, the latest milestone in a renewed push for lunar exploration that has drawn in both the world’s top space powers and new players.

Goyal confident of concrete outcomes at G20 trade talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday expressed confidence that the G20 trade and investment ministerial summit would deliver actionable and concrete outcomes that would help the world withstand “any future shocks” like the supply chain crises witnessed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Matters | Can the RBI’s monetary policy truly ‘look through’ a food price spike?

In this episode of Business Matters, we discuss whether food prices are the only contributors to overall price rise and is the food price inflation only temporary.

Trump seeks to upstage Republican rivals while skipping first debate

Donald Trump will not be on the stage when his Republican rivals for the 2024 U.S. Presidential nomination debate for the first time on August 23, but the front-runner hopes to distract from the event with a pre-recorded interview aired online.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash: Russian agencies

A private plane crashed in Moscow’s Tver region, killing all 10 people on board, the Russian emergency services said on August 23. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the victims, Russian agencies added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.