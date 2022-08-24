Nitish Kumar twice met the Governor, first to hand in his resignation as NDA CM and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) to stake claim for the top job in the state once again. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar’s new Mahagathbandhan government to prove majority on Wednesday

The newly formed Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in Bihar will prove its majority in the Assembly on Wednesday but suspense looms over Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s resignation as he said he would not quit as the no-confidence resolution against him was based on “false charges and with little care for rules”. Mr. Sinha had not resigned till Tuesday evening. Earlier, about 55 MLAs of the Mahagathbandhan government had moved a no-confidence resolution to remove him.

Sonia Gandhi urges Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress

As the Congress gets ready to announce its final schedule to elect a new party president by September 21, incumbent president Sonia Gandhi met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday and is understood to have asked him to take over.

Court orders release of Telangana MLA Raja Singh; says procedure not followed in arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Goshamahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad T. Raja Singh was arrested, later in the day produced before a court, for allegedly making statements to outrage religious feelings, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. However, the court turned down the remand application of the police for not following proper procedure in arrest and ordered the immediate release of the MLA.

Accidental missile firing | Three IAF officers held responsible, services terminated

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Court of Inquiry (Col) into the accidental firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in March, which landed in Pakistan, found that deviation from Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the incident. Services of the officers have been terminated with immediate effect, the IAF said on Tuesday.

India-China dispute casts gloom over space project

Tension between India and China since May 2020 is worrying Indian astrophysicists involved in an ambitious project to install an India-made spectroscope aboard the developing Chinese space station, Tiangong.

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, were among nine groups selected from 42 applicants in 2019 as part of a United Nations-led initiative that invites research teams from all over the world to compete for an opportunity to design payloads that will be shuttled to Tiangong aboard rockets of the Chinese Manned Space Agency.

Tomato flu a self-limiting illness: Centre

Tomato flu is a clinical variant of the hand, foot, and mouth disease, a common viral infection affecting mostly children aged one to 10 years, immune-compromised adults, and sometimes exposed, immune-competent adults.

It is a self-limiting illness and no specific drug exists for its treatment, the Union Health Ministry said in an advisory to the States.

I want to change U.K.-India relationship to make it more two-way: Rishi Sunak

Britain’s Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak has said he wants to change the U.K.-India relationship to make it a more two-way exchange that opens up easy access to U. K. students and companies in India.

Addressing a gathering of British Indian Conservative Party members who are voting in the election to choose between him and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the 42-year-old U. K.-born Indian-origin Tory MP for Richmond in Yorkshire vowed to get the country through the “difficult times” of inflation and build a better, safer Britain.

In Tashkent, Rajnath Singh holds talks with Uzbek, Kazakh counterparts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who reached Tashkent on Tuesday, held bilateral meetings with his Uzbek counterpart Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov and Kazakhstan counterpart Col. Gen. Ruslan Faithovich Zhakslykov.

Mr. Singh is on a three-day visit to attend the annual meeting of the Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) grouping.

Adani Group is 'deeply overleveraged', warns CreditSights

Richest Indian Gautam Adani's ports-to-power-to-cement conglomerate is "deeply overleveraged" with the group predominantly using debt to invest aggressively across existing as well as new businesses, CreditSights, a Fitch Group unit, said on Tuesday.

In a report titled 'Adani Group: Deeply Overleveraged', CreditSights said, "In the worst-case scenario, overly ambitious debt-funded growth plans could eventually spiral into a massive debt trap, and possibly culminate into a distressed situation or default of one or more group companies."

Gyanvapi is Waqf property: Mosque committee tells court

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on Tuesday claimed in the district court, which is hearing arguments in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, that the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property.

It also argued that only the Waqf Board has the right to hear any matter pertaining to the mosque.

India’s sex ratio at birth normalises slightly

The latest study by Pew Research Center has pointed out that “son bias” is on a decline in India the average annual number of baby girls “missing” in India fell from about 480,000 (4.8 lakh) in 2010 to 410,000 (4.1 lakh) in 2019.

The “missing” here refers to how many more female births would have occurred during this time if there were no female-selective abortions.

Boxer Mary Kom undergoes ACL surgery

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Tuesday underwent a reconstructive surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee.

The veteran boxer had torn her ACL when she twisted her knee in the first few minutes of her 48kg bout during the the Commonwealth Games selection trials in June.

Nirmala Sitharaman hands over ₹205 crore loan to beneficiaries in Nagaland

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday handed over loans worth ₹205 crore to over 3,000 beneficiaries and launched the CM’s Micro Finance Scheme in Nagaland, officials said.

Sitharaman, who is on a three-day visit to Nagaland, graced the Banker’s Conclave/Credit Outreach Programme and ceremonially handed over loans valued at ₹205 crore under 11 major schemes to 3,422 beneficiaries.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni refers to farmers as ‘barking dogs’

nion Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish Mishra is in jail for allegedly ramming his car over farmers last year in Lakhimpur Kheri, talked about “dogs barking and chasing his [Ashish Mishra] car”, in an apparent reference to farmers demanding his resignation.

The Union Minister also allegedly called farmer leader Rakesh Tikait a “ do kaudi ka aadmi” (worthless person) in a controversial speech live-streamed by his supporters.