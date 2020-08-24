Morning Digest: Not possible to fully block Chinese companies, say officials; Pakistan denies Dawood Ibrahim’s presence in its territory, and more

Not possible to fully block Chinese companies, say officials
“While some measures can be taken, several Chinese investments are quite substantive. It is not possible to fully block them. A worrisome factor is that these Chinese companies have linkages of some sort with the Chinese military,” one government official said on condition of anonymity.
Pakistan denies Dawood Ibrahim’s presence in its territory
Pakistan denied that two Special Regulatory Orders (SROs) issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), that included Dawood Ibrahim and other designated terrorists believed to be in Pakistan, amounted to an ‘admission’ that Dawood Ibrahim lives there.
Coronavirus | Serum Institute says reports of Covishield vaccine availability in 73 days false
There were reports in certain sections in the media claiming that the SII would be able to commercialise its vaccine, which is being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in the next 73 days.
Congress CMs, 10 State units back Sonia Gandhi
The outpouring came a day before the Congress Working Committee is to meet making the outcome a foregone conclusion. The CWC has three options in front of it: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and third a dummy candidate, who can sit-in for the Gandhi family.
Coronavirus lockdown | No people, no show for folk artistes
Shailaja Kathuria, director of the Centre for New Perspectives, a non-profit working with street performers, says what they need is “creative dignity”. She feels the pandemic has proved harsher for street performers in urban spaces as in rural areas the ties with patrons are still intact.
Trump campaign releases commercial for Indian-Americans featuring PM Modi
The commercial was conceptualized by Al Mason, a Trump supporter who is advising the U.S. president on the Indian American vote. The clip shows Mr Modi holding up Mr Trump’s arm on the stage in Houston and a shot of the two walking around the arena, hands clasped.
Coronavirus | U.S. announces approval of plasma treatment against virus
“This product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and... the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product,” FDA said in a statement.
Belarus protesters flood into Minsk, briefly approach Lukashenko residence
Huge nationwide demonstrations that erupted after the country’s disputed election on Aug. 9 have provided the biggest challenge yet to the veteran leader’s 26-year-old rule and tested the loyalty of his security forces.
UEFA Champions League | Bayern Munich crowned champions after beating PSG
Coman's strike secured a treble for the Germans and punished PSG's wastefulness in the first half as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both failed to beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer from close range.
England vs Pakistan | Anderson takes five as England force Pakistan to follow on
Ali (141 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (53) stitched together a 138-run partnership for the sixth wicket but Anderson helped to ensure the visitors were bowled out for 273 in their first innings to keep England firmly in the driver's seat in Southampton.