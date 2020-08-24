Morning Digest: Not possible to fully block Chinese companies, say officials; Pakistan denies Dawood Ibrahim’s presence in its territory, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

“While some measures can be taken, several Chinese investments are quite substantive. It is not possible to fully block them. A worrisome factor is that these Chinese companies have linkages of some sort with the Chinese military,” one government official said on condition of anonymity.

Pakistan denied that two Special Regulatory Orders (SROs) issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), that included Dawood Ibrahim and other designated terrorists believed to be in Pakistan, amounted to an ‘admission’ that Dawood Ibrahim lives there.

There were reports in certain sections in the media claiming that the SII would be able to commercialise its vaccine, which is being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in the next 73 days.

The outpouring came a day before the Congress Working Committee is to meet making the outcome a foregone conclusion. The CWC has three options in front of it: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and third a dummy candidate, who can sit-in for the Gandhi family.

Shailaja Kathuria, director of the Centre for New Perspectives, a non-profit working with street performers, says what they need is “creative dignity”. She feels the pandemic has proved harsher for street performers in urban spaces as in rural areas the ties with patrons are still intact.

The commercial was conceptualized by Al Mason, a Trump supporter who is advising the U.S. president on the Indian American vote. The clip shows Mr Modi holding up Mr Trump’s arm on the stage in Houston and a shot of the two walking around the arena, hands clasped.

“This product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and... the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product,” FDA said in a statement.

Huge nationwide demonstrations that erupted after the country’s disputed election on Aug. 9 have provided the biggest challenge yet to the veteran leader’s 26-year-old rule and tested the loyalty of his security forces.

Coman's strike secured a treble for the Germans and punished PSG's wastefulness in the first half as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both failed to beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer from close range.

Ali (141 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (53) stitched together a 138-run partnership for the sixth wicket but Anderson helped to ensure the visitors were bowled out for 273 in their first innings to keep England firmly in the driver's seat in Southampton.