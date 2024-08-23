Kolkata doctor rape and murder: CBI allowed to conduct polygraph test on R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 4 other doctors

A special court in Kolkata on Thursday allowed the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on former R.G. Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the hospital, officials said.

Delhi Police bust ‘terror network’

The Delhi Police on Thursday (August 22, 2024) said they busted an “Al-Qaeda-inspired” terror network that was active in the States of Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, and detained 14 suspects in the case.

Sanjoy Roy, prime accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case, had a violent and abusive past

Sanjoy Roy, prime accused in the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar College and Hospital, has a history of violence and abuse, according to his estranged family members and neighbours. Early investigations also show that he was a civic police volunteer who enjoyed perks not available for his rank, possibly indicating the patronage of a senior officer or politician.

Election Commission to deploy over 400 observers for J&K and Haryana Assembly elections

The Election Commission on Thursday said that it would deploy over 400 observers for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. It has asked the observers to stay vigilant against false narratives and be accessible to all political parties and voters.

Anakapalli industrial accident is a clear case of negligence, says Factories Department official

Officials of the Factories Department have ascertained that the industrial accident at the Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on the afternoon of August 21 (Wednesday), is a clear case of negligence by the management.

At least 12 dead in Tripura floods; helicopters deployed

Two IAF Mi-17 helicopters were deployed to Tripura on Thursday (August 22, 2024) to evacuate stranded people from flood affected areas. Besides these, 11 NDRF teams, 26 SDRF units and emergency service teams are working tirelessly in relief and rescue operations as the State grapples with unprecedented flash floods.

NDMA identifies 189 glacier lakes for monitoring

Following disasters inflicted by overflowing glacial lakes in the Himalayas, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has finalised a list of 189 “high-risk” glacial lakes for mitigation measures to reduce the risk emanating from them.

Centre talks to States on new mechanism to gather crop data

Ahead of the nationwide implementation of the Digital General Crop Estimation Survey (DGCES), the Centre has convened a national conference with the States to discuss the improvement in crop production statistics in New Delhi on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

Akasa Air expects MAX delivery in a matter of ‘days and weeks’ after six-month delay from Boeing

Boeing customer Akasa Air is hopeful of taking the delivery of its 25th 737 MAX aircraft “in a matter of days and weeks” after being hit by delays due to a slowing of production following increased scrutiny on the aerospace manufacturer from regulators in the U.S. The airline inducted the 24th aircraft in its fleet in February, and has since not added any planes.

SC rejects pleas of BCCI, Byju’s to defer Committee of Creditors from meeting

The Supreme Court on Thursday (August 22, 2024) did not heed repeated requests by debt-ridden ed-tech firm Byju’s and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to defer the Committee of Creditors (CoC) from meeting.