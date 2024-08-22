17 killed, 20 injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

At least 17 workers were killed and 20 others sustained burns in a major fire that broke out reportedly after a reactor blast in Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Ltd. in the Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Centre debates taking caste count during Census

The Union government is yet to take a call on conducting the next Census exercise but active discussion is on to expand the data collection to include caste enumeration, a top government source told The Hindu.

Ahead of Ukraine visit, PM Modi says India supports peace in this region

On the eve of his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India was a supporter of peace in this region as he reiterated that “this is not an era of war” and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Rahul Gandhi an impactful voice, ready to join hands with him to address issues of Kashmir: PDP leader Naeem Akhtar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) kept its doors open to engage the Congress for talks on a pre-poll coalition for the Assembly elections in J&K and described visiting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “as an impactful voice who could raise issues of Kashmir and work towards broader coalition in J&K”.

Kerala seeks around ₹900 crore Central assistance for compensation and rehab of Wayanad landslides victims

Kerala is canvassing for a Central assistance to the tune of ₹900 crore as compensation for the loss sustained in the Wayanad landslides and the funds for rehabilitating the affected population.

Puja Khedkar’s fraud affected other aspirants, UPSC tells Delhi HC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) opposed an anticipatory bail plea by former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits, before the Delhi High Court saying she committed a fraud against the commission and the public.

IT Ministry orders social media firms to delete posts revealing Kolkata rape-murder case victim’s identity

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) that it ordered social media platforms to remove posts naming the victim of the alleged Kolkata rape and murder that occurred on August 9.

Governor meets R.G. Kar victim’s family; protests rage across Kolkata

Twelve days after the rape and murder of a doctor at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, there has been no let-up in the protests, with over a dozen rallies organised across Kolkata on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

Health Ministry to set up national task force for security of healthcare professionals

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued an office memorandum for the constitution of the National Task Force (NTF) to formulate protocols governing the safety of doctors.

Supreme Court to examine need for a permanent environmental regulator

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) decided to examine the need for a ‘permanent environmental regulator’ similar to those found in the telecom and electricity sectors.