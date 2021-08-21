Morning Digest | Zycov-D, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine for those above 12, gets nod; Report says Delta variant driving infections in India, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The Drug Controller General has granted emergency approval to the Zycov-D, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Ahmedabad based Zydus Cadilla group, on Friday, making it the first vaccine in India that can be administered to adults as well as those 12 and above.

The Delta variant remains most responsible for the continuing spread of infections in India, according to a weekly update from the India Sars Cov2 Genome Consortium (INSACOG), a repository of labs tasked with monitoring the coronavirus variants.

Top Opposition leaders came together on a virtual platform on Friday to give a call for unity and working together for the “ultimate goal” of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and providing a government that believes in the values of the freedom movement and the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

President Joe Biden sought on Friday to reassure the United States on the dramatic evacuation from Afghanistan, promising no American would be abandoned in one of the "most difficult" airlifts in history.

In a State where hydro power projects, dams and construction activities are increasing, landslides too are becoming common. Vikas Vasudeva reports on the benefits of the projects and the concerns of the people in a fragile Himalayan region

Twitter has hired Jay Graber, the creator of U.S.-based events platform Happening, to head its decentralised social media initiative BlueSky.

Sathiyan and Manika made it a memorable outing at the World Table Tennis Contender, Budapest, on Friday, by clinching the mixed doubles crown, with a resounding 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 win over Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz of Hungary in the final on Friday.

Reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban mounted on August 20, fueling fears that they will return Afghanistan to the repressive rule they imposed when they were last in power, even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at Friday's prayers.

The complaint filed by Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal for disruptions caused on the last two days of the Monsoon session has put Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in a difficult position.

Babar Azam missed out on a hundred but Fawad Alam may yet have the chance to reach three figures after the pair lifted Pakistan from a horrific start to end day one of the second Test against the West Indies in relative comfort at 212 for four at Sabina Park on Friday.