Ties with Russia, Ukraine stand on their own: MEA official

India has “substantive and independent” relations with Russia and Ukraine that “stand on their own”, Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmaya Lal, said on Monday while announcing the “landmark” visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Poland and Ukraine later this week.

Contentious Broadcasting Bill to proceed only after wider consultation: I&B Minister

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has put the draft Broadcasting Bill, 2023, on hold, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, indicated to reporters on Monday (August 19, 2024), saying there would be a wider consultation with creators and other stakeholders.

Kolkata rape and murder: doctors march to police headquarters; CBI seeks nod for polygraph test on accused

Hundreds of doctors marched to the Lalbazar, the headquarters of the Kolkata police, on Monday (August 19, 2024) along with two senior physicians Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami, who were summoned by the police for allegedly revealing the identity of the victim of the gruesome rape and murder at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Risk of large outbreak of mpox low in India for now, says Health Ministry official

The Union Health Ministry on Monday (August 19, 2024) said the strain of monkeypox virus currently in circulation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and more than a dozen African countries is virulent and has a death rate of 3% as opposed to 0.1% from the less virulent strain.

K. Hema Committee report reveals sexual exploitation in Malayalam film industry

The K. Hema Committee report on the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, published on Monday, five years after it was submitted to the Kerala government, revealed horrid tales of sexual exploitation, illegal bans, discrimination, drug and alcohol abuse, wage disparity and in some cases, inhuman working conditions.

Blinken says Netanyahu supports Gaza ceasefire bridging proposal, urges Hamas to do the same

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge differences holding up a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, and he called on Hamas to do the same, without saying whether concerns cited by the militant group had been addressed.

British tech magnate Mike Lynch among those missing after luxury superyacht sinks off Sicily

British tech magnate Mike Lynch and five other people were missing after their luxury superyacht sank during a freak storm off Sicily early on Monday, Italy’s civil protection and authorities said. Lynch’s wife and 14 other people survived.

BJP accuses Mamata of destroying evidence in R.G. Kar case, demands her resignation

The BJP on Monday (August 19, 2024) demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that crucial evidence in the rape and murder of a doctor at the State-run R.G. Kar hospital was destroyed at her behest in an alleged attempt to provide cover for the culprits in the case.

Rules for data protection Act within one month: Vaishnaw

The rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, will be released within one month, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday. Mr. Vaishnaw said that the implementation of the data privacy law would be “digital by design”, in terms of the processes followed by the Data Protection Board of India (DPBI), a body that is yet to be formally constituted.

Moily hits back at BJP over ‘lateral entry’ charge

Former Law Minister M. Veerappa Moily on Monday (August 19, 2024) acknowledged that the second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), under his chairmanship in 2005, did recommend lateral entry into government service to perform specialised roles that were not “easily available within traditional civil services”.

Optimise loan recovery and resolution, pursue deposits: FM tells banks

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday acknowledged public sector banks’ efforts to improve asset quality, with net non-performing assets dipping to 0.76% in in 2023-24, but advised them to optimise resolution and recovery proceedings, and make ‘concerted efforts’ to spruce up deposits that are lagging credit growth.