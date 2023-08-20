Morning Digest | ISRO successfully reduces Lander Module orbit bringing it closer to the moon; Centre imposes 40% duty on onion exports, to offload stocks, and more

August 20, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO successfully reduces Lander Module orbit bringing it closer to moon

The ISRO on August 20 said it successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM), further bringing it nearer to the moon.

The national space agency also said that the LM would now undergo internal checks.

With no breakthrough yet, India, China continue dialogue on LAC impasse

Three weeks ahead of the G-20 Summit hosted by New Delhi, efforts are on for a breakthrough on the ground in the stalemate at Depsang Plains and Demchok in eastern Ladakh as part of overall efforts to end the 2020 stand-off between India and China.

Centre imposes 40% duty on onion exports, to offload stocks

The Centre, on Saturday, imposed a 40% duty on the export of onions. The Centre will also offload stocks of onions in various wholesale markets to reduce the retail prices. The national average prices of the essential vegetable had increased by at least ₹5 compared to last year.

9 soldiers die in Ladakh road accident: Army

At least nine soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), have died in an accident in Ladakh’s Leh district on August 19.

Officials said nine Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in an accident 7 km short of Kiari town. The Army said the vehicle, with soldiers onboard, fell in a gorge. “Many others were injured in the incident,” the Army said.

Imran Khan’s close aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested from his house in Islamabad

Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a close aide of jailed Imran Khan, was arrested by police from his house in Islamabad on August 19.

CSIR’s new lotus variety ‘Namoh 108’ a ‘grand gift’ to PM Modi: Science Minister

Science Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled a variety of lotus called ‘Namoh 108’ at a function in the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, and described it as a “grand gift to the relentless zeal and innate beauty of Shri Narendra Modi, coming as it does in the tenth year of his tenure as the Prime Minister.”

Criminals hatched conspiracy in jail to murder Bihar journalist

Convicts hatched the conspiracy to kill Dainik Jagran journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav, who was shot dead on Friday. In a shocking revelation, Araria police on Saturday disclosed that Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav, currently incarcerated at the Supaul and Araria jails, respectively, plotted to kill the journalist, the only witness in the murder of his younger brother Gabbu Yadav.

Health Minister launches ‘Global Initiative on Digital Health’ in the presence of WHO chief

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday launched the ‘Global Initiative on Digital Health’ (GIDH), a World Health Organization-managed network, in the presence of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, WHO.

In maiden deployment of Indian Navy submarine to Australia, INS Vagir to reach Fremantle on August 20

In the maiden deployment of an Indian Navy submarine to Australia, INS Vagir, a Scorpene-class submarine, on an extended-range deployment since June, will reach the city of Fremantle on August 20.

G20 countries to continue strengthening global health architecture

The G20 Health Ministers’ meeting saw the unanimous adoption of the Indian Health Ministry spear-headed outcome document, agreed upon by all G20 delegations, except for a contentious paragraph on the ongoing war in Ukraine in the 25-point document.

Mallikarjun Kharge cites CAG report to slam ‘lies’ about UDAN scheme

Citing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that said that the Centre’s flagship UDAN scheme did not work on 93% of the routes, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the common people only got “lies and jumlas [empty rhetoric]” from the Narendra Modi government.

Coastal raptors make power towers their home

White-bellied sea eagles in India are beginning to emulate their counterparts in Australia and Thailand by making their homes on power towers holding high-tension wires.

Chess world cup: Praggnanandhaa draws Caruana in first game of semifinals

Continuing his splendid run, R. Praggnanandhaa forced a psychologically important draw with black pieces in 78 moves against World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the first game of their semifinal clash in the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 19.

