Morning Digest | Tough wait for Indians stranded in Afghanistan; Opposition leaders likely to issue joint statement on a host of issues, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

With as many as 450 Indians possibly still stranded inside Afghanistan, the Government of India is coordinating with the United States and other embassies to assist in their return, as transport to the airport as well as flights from Kabul to Delhi are proving to be a challenge.

Top Opposition leaders are likely to adopt a joint resolution/statement on a host of issues, including the recent washout of the monsoon session of Parliament, after a virtual interaction with each other at a meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

Hopes of an India-U.S. trade pact are off the table for now, with the Joe Biden administration conveying to India that it is not interested in a free trade agreement (FTA), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Flag-waving protesters took to the streets of more Afghan cities on August 19 as opposition to the Taliban spread, and a witness said several people were killed when the militants fired on a crowd in Asadabad in the east.

Did Central procuring agencies tweak tender conditions to circumvent the ‘Make in India’ policy, an ambitious initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into all alleged cases of heinous crimes such as rape and murder in connection with alleged violence following the Assembly election in West Bengal.

Granting protection to interfaith couples from harassment under Gujarat’s recent anti-conversion law, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday said some sections of the Act will not apply to a marriage that did not involve force, fraud or allurement.

A ₹60,000-crore loan guarantee scheme for helping sectors hit the hardest by COVID-19 is yet to get off the ground, 52 days after it figured at the top of an economic relief package to cope with the second wave’s shocks.

The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 declines faster than that of the AstraZeneca jab, according to a new study published on August 19.

O.M. Nambiar, the man who transformed a village girl P.T. Usha into Asia’s Golden Girl, passed away at Payyoli in Kozhikode on Thursday evening. He was 89 and is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.