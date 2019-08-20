Morning Digest: After call with Modi, Trump dials Imran Khan, Crucial manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 today, and more

U.S. President Donald Trump has in a telephonic conversation urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to “moderate rhetoric” with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in an effort to reduce tensions. Trump’s call with Khan — the second in less than a week — came soon after a 30-minute conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 19, during which the Indian leader raised the issue “extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence” by leaders of Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump sought reduction of tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said in a statement.

The moon-bound Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is scheduled to undergo a crucial orbit manoeuvre around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning as it approaches its destination.

Veteran composer Khayyam, best known for his music in classic films such as Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, passed away after prolonged illnesses at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday. He was 92.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal indicated on Monday that any decision to challenge the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) through the legislative route could be discussed in future.

A thin attendance of students marked the first day of the reopening of primary schools in Kashmir on Monday, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, which was followed by a largescale security clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite repeated assertions of its right to a permanent seat at the UN Security Council, India’s campaign for expansion of the UNSC has slowed down, available official statements suggest.

Opposition leaders on Monday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being an organisation with an “anti-Dalit mindset” after RSS Sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat sought a “harmonious conversation” on the issue of reservation.

President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday named a general accused of war crimes as commander of the Sri Lankan Army, sparking concern over the appointment that the UN later termed “deeply troubling”.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sought to sue multinational technology company Google for allegedly manipulating up to “16 million votes” in favour of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections.

England’s Jofra Archer says he breathed a sigh of relief when former Australia skipper Steve Smith got up after being hit on the neck by a bouncer bowled by him on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.