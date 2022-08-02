U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. drone strike, in Washington, U.S. August 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

August 02, 2022 08:13 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Top al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahri killed in Afghanistan in U.S. operation

A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter. Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

Killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri is long-sought justice: Biden

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Joe Biden announced Monday, August 1, 2022, that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

GST levies on food items won’t burden poor, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 1, 2022 asserted that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levies on food items such as curd, lassi and wheat would not burden poor households, and took on States and the Opposition parties for seeking to suggest that the taxes were driven by the Narendra Modi administration when it was a decision taken by the GST Council with all States on board.

Boxers Amit Panghal, Mohammad Hussamudin, Ashish Kumar cruise into quarterfinals

Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed into the men's flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals on Monday. Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict.

Partha Chatterjee 'non-cooperative', not responding to questions: ED

Arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has been "non-cooperating" with sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as he has "not replied" to most of their questions in connection with the probe into a school job scam, an officer of the central agency said on Monday. The suspended Trinamool Congress leader has "remained silent most of the time" during the questioning about a conspiracy that he referred to while speaking to journalists at ESI Hospital at Joka where he was taken for a medical check up, the ED official said.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 2, 2022

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra’s withdrawal was a huge blow but the Indian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games still has multiple medal contenders who will vie for the top honours when the blue-riband track and field events begin in Birmingham on August 2, 2022

Kapil Sibal calls SC judgement on PMLA ‘flawed’, says will be misused to topple elected govts

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate’s powers and reach of investigation, endorsed by a “clearly flawed” Supreme Court judgement, will be misused to topple elected governments and “destroy” India’s federal structure. His remarks came hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’.

Biden calls on Russia, China to enter nuclear arms control talks

President Joe Biden called Monday on Russia and China to enter nuclear arms control talks, saying that Moscow in particular has a duty to show responsibility after its invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, the U.S. leader reiterated that his administration is ready to “expeditiously negotiate” a replacement to New START, the treaty capping intercontinental nuclear forces in the United States and Russia, which is set to expire in 2026.

Harjinder Kaur wins bronze in women's 71kg weightlifting

India's Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax at the Commonwealth Games on Monday. Luck was on Harjinder's side as she was assured of a podium finish after Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category.

China’s factories slide back to slower growth amid broad demand strains

China’s factories lapsed into slower growth in July just a month after rebounding strongly, with persistent demand weakness and domestic COVID-19 outbreaks throwing the country’s vast manufacturing sector back into a fresh period of uncertainty. A private poll by Caixin on Monday showed factory activity expanded at a slower pace in July. That came on top of a bearish official survey on Sunday indicating the sector actually contracted last month.

Kamala Harris to announce $1 billion to states for floods, extreme heat

Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis Monday as she detailed Biden administration efforts to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California. Ms. Harris was set to announce more than $1 billion in grants available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change.

West Indies beat India by five wickets in second T20

West Indies beat India by five wickets in the second T20I on Monday. Opting to bowl, Obed McCoy returned with a career-best six-wicket haul as West Indies dismissed India for 138. Hardik Pandya was the top scorer with a run-a-ball 31, while Rishabh Pant (24) and Ravindra Jadeja (27) also got starts but couldn’t capitalise in a match that was pushed back by three hours due to delay in arrival of team kits.

Monsoon rains, floods kill 140 more in Pakistan in a week

Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 140 more people in Pakistan's flood-affected areas over the past week, officials said Monday. The fatalities raised the overall death toll from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan.