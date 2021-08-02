Morning Digest | Travellers hit by Karnataka’s new COVID-19 norms; J&K to deny passport, jobs to residents with adverse police report, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The sudden enforcement of new COVID-19 guidelines, requiring a negative RTPCR report, by the Karnataka government resulted in confusion at the inter-State check posts, particularly along the border with Maharashtra with long lines of vehicles piling up.

The J&K police move to deny security clearance to those “involved in crimes prejudicial to the security of the State, including stone-pelting” is likely to impact hundreds of families in Kashmir, where the official list of street protesters swelled significantly between 2008 and 2017 up to around 20,000.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has slammed the Centre’s blanket denial of information related to a committee overseeing medical oxygen supplies during the pandemic, saying its rationale was “far fetched” and “unjustified”. In its order on Saturday, Information Commissioner Vanaja Sarna directed the Centre to respond to the Right to Information (RTI) request within ten days.

India will always be a supporter of international law, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar laying out the policy perspective that the Indian team at the U.N. will pursue during the Security Council Presidency in August. The Minister’s comment came as India took charge on Sunday in the backdrop of intensifying conflicts in Afghanistan and Myanmar.

India's gross GST revenues in July recovered sharply to ₹1,16,393 crore, after slipping below the ₹1 lakh crore mark for the first time in eight months in June. The government called the collections a sign of a rapid economic recovery from the second COVID-19 wave, though economists said they indicate an ‘incomplete’ rebound.

States and their agencies share an “equal responsibility” to ensure that people are not booked by the police under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act for expressing themselves freely on social media, the Centre submitted in an affidavit to the Supreme Court.

With the monsoon picking up pace again and covering the whole country, kharif crop sowing is also showing signs of recovery. The lag in sown crop area is now less than 5% in comparison to last year, an improvement from almost 12% two weeks ago.

As part of the process of evolving consensus among the three services on the reorganisation of the forces into integrated tri-service theatre commands and fine-tune the model, for the first time, a table-top war-gaming exercise was held on July 22 in which all scenarios including a collusive threat of a two-front war from China and Pakistan were war-gamed, according to a defence official.

The Delhi High Court has asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to give the details of the total number of vacancies notified and reservations given in accordance with the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2020.

A Delhi Court has upheld the finding of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which ruled out any foul play in the 2019 car accident involving the Unnao rape case survivor.

P.V. Sindhu wrote her name into the history books with a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. The badminton star became the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals, with her latest effort being a follow-up to the silver at the previous Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. In the third-place play-off, the 26-year-old defeated He Bingjiao of China 21-13, 21-15.