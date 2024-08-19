PM Modi continuously monitoring the Mpox situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously monitoring the MPox situation with the principal secretary Dr. P.K. Mishra directing that surveillance be enhanced and measures be taken for prompt detection of cases. He further directed that the testing laboratories network should be geared up for early diagnosis. At present, 32 labs are equipped for testing.

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan fans unite to protest Kolkata rape, murder at Salt Lake stadium

Violent protests erupted near Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata’s Eastern Metropolitan Bypass on Sunday as thousands of sports lovers raised slogans demanding justice for the rape and murder of a doctor at the city’s R.G. Kar Hospital and questioned the decision to cancel the Durand Cup Derby match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Kolkata rape-murder case; hearing on August 20

The Supreme Court on Sunday (August 18, 2024) took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to hear the case, instituted on the court’s own motion, on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

Five arrested for gangrape of minor girl in Arunachal Pradesh

The police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district arrested five people for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old girl and gangraping her for five days.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Differences emerge in Trinamool ranks as protests continue

As protests continued to rage across Kolkata over the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, differences in Trinamool Congress ranks came to the fore on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

Indian Coast Guard Director-General Rakesh Pal dies in Chennai

Director-General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal passed away in Chennai on Sunday. He was 59. The Coast Guard chief, who was in Chennai to take part in an official function scheduled to be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hamas says new Gaza proposal too close to Israel's demands

The Palestinian group Hamas said on Sunday that a new proposal meant to bridge the gaps between Israel and the Islamist armed group over a Gaza ceasefire were too close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent positions.

Bangladesh jailbreaks a worry for India: think tank

The escape of some leaders of terrorist groups after mob-aided jailbreaks during the political turmoil in Bangladesh could have a debilitating effect in eastern India, specifically Assam and Tripura, a new think tank said.

Malaysian PM to meet Modi, issue of Zakir Naik still unresolved

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will land in Delhi on Monday (August 18, 2024) on a three-day visit, where he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sign a number of agreements and chart out a “multi-sectoral cooperation agenda” to enhance trade, strategic ties, and people to people links, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

Indian, Sri Lankan canines train in Exercise Mitra Shakti

The armies of India and Sri Lanka have deployed canines — ”K9s” in military parlance — in the bilateral exercise Mitra Shakti underway in the island nation. The Indian Army has deployed Zac, a Belgian Malinois, while Sri Lanka has fielded two canines. The 10th edition of Exercise Mitra Shakti is being held from August 12-25 at the Army Training School, Maduru Oya, Sri Lanka.