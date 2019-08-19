Morning digest: Schools to reopen in Srinagar today, Amit Shah flays appeasement politics, and more

Parents of Musaika Qadri, 10, a Class 5 student of Srinagar’s Presentation Convent, are anxious to send her to school, like many others, on Monday, as the Jammu and Kashmir administration plans a phased reopening of schools after the 14-day lockdown.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday blamed the “politics of appeasement” for the “evil practice” of triple talaq till this year. Mr. Shah defended the law criminalising triple talaq, saying it was going to benefit Muslims, and not other communities.

“The team of doctors looking after Arun Jaitley is doing the best they can. He is under round-the-clock observation, and as of now, there is no major change in his health condition,” a senior official of the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

There should be conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.

11 elderly persons lost vision due to infection after cataract surgery in Indore. Among them was Kali Bai, who says: “We believed the doctor blindly. Vo toh bhagwan ka roop hote hai (They are an incarnation of God).”

A controversy broke out on Sunday in connection with statements related to the “disappearance” of Subhas Chandra Bose (Netaji) on August 18, 1945, when a plane, with Bose allegedly on board, crashed near Taihoku (now in Taiwan).

An expedition by the Dogra Scouts has recovered parts of an Indian Air Force AN-12 transport aircraft that crashed in the icy mountains of Himachal Pradesh 51 years ago, killing all 102 people on board, the Army said on Sunday.

The incessant rain lashing Himachal Pradesh has caused the death of at least 18 people in the past 24 hours and left several people stranded. Many roads, including national highways, have been damaged due to landslides.

Secret British government documents have warned of serious disruptions across the country in the event that the U.K. leaves the European Union without a trade deal on October 31, according to a report.

The second Ashes test was drawn as Australia, chasing 267 to beat England, ended on 154 for six after an absorbing final day at Lord's on Sunday. Marnus Labuschagne, replacing Steve Smith as test cricket's first substitute, made 59 and Travis Head an unbeaten 42 to lead the Australians to safety and keep them 1-0 up in the series.