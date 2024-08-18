Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Kolkata Police issue prohibitory orders around R.G. Kar hospital

The Kolkata Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023) around R G Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days with effect from August 18 to prevent unlawful assembly.

If an investigation indicts Siddaramaiah, Governor has to grant another sanction for his prosecution

The sanction granted by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot paves the way for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988, at present, and not for his prosecution under the Act.

Air India cabin crew member complains of sexual assault at London hotel

An Air India cabin crew member was allegedly sexually assaulted at a London hotel on Thursday night after an intruder entered her room.

Rise in militancy in north Kashmir casts shadow over border tourism

The growing militant footprint in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir has cast a shadow over the border tourism that had picked up two years ago against the backdrop of a renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. The process to get passes for areas closer to the Line of Control (LoC) has now been made stringent again, and many areas in north Kashmir are now listed as no-go zones, official sources said.

Harsher anti-rape laws alone do not deter crimes against women, SC had warned govt. in Nirbhaya verdict

Stringent laws and punishments against rape may not be enough to fight rising crimes against women, the Supreme Court had warned the government in 2017. The court was at the time confirming the death penalty of four men, accused of the gruesome gangrape of a 23-year-old paramedic in a moving bus in the national capital in 2012. The woman, simply identified as ‘Nirbhaya’, succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

VHP plans nationwide Dharm Sammelans to counter Opposition’s attempts to divide Hindu community

In an attempt to strengthen its outreach to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and to counter the Opposition’s narrative that the BJP wants to make changes to the Constitution, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is set to organise “Dharm Sammelans” (religious conferences) in SC/ST clusters and villages across the country. Many seers will visit and eat at Dalit homes as part of the campaign which is scheduled to start a month before Deepavali.

X says it is closing operations in Brazil due to judge’s content orders

Media platform X said on Saturday it would close its operations in Brazil “effective immediately” due to what it called “censorship orders” by Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes.

BIS promotes standardisation for Ayush products and procedures

With focus on promoting safety, efficacy, and quality of Ayush products and practices, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has been fast-tracking standardisation for the Ayush sector with the establishment of a department to expedite the process.

Panel for SC status to all Dalit converts racing against time as deadline nears

The Commission of Inquiry set up by the Centre to look into the possibility of granting Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Dalit Christians and Muslims is racing against time to submit its report as its two-year term is set to expire in October 2024.

