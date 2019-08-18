Morning digest: Police say restrictions relaxed in a third of Kashmir Valley, India and Bhutan ink 10 MoUs, and more

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said on Saturday that restrictions were relaxed in one-third of the Kashmir Valley, and people were cooperating with the authorities. He told The Hindu that if one or two mischievous elements were throwing stones and engaging with the security forces, it was not a “big issue.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering held wide ranging talks on Saturday and discussed steps to further expand the bilateral partnership across several sectors. The two countries also signed 10 MoUs to infuse new energy in their ties.

There is a Bengaluru stamp on the satellite earth station that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated in Bhutan’s capital Thimpu on Saturday.The earth station that will help drive various social services of the South Asia Satellite (SAS or GSAT-9) has been built and set up by the Bengaluru-based Alpha Design Technologies Ltd.

U.S. President Donald Trump asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the Kashmir issue with India bilaterally during a phone call on Friday. The phone call took place before the UN Security Council held closed consultations on the fallout of India’s abrogation of Article 370 (special status for Jammu & Kashmir).

When Hitendra Baishya and Vikram Mishra stand across each other on the two platforms of the Changsari railway station, about 25 km north of Guwahati, their ears begin filtering out ambient sounds to concentrate on an approaching train. As their eyes follow the train zooming past at 60-100 kmph, their ears “look out” for a hammering sound that appears indiscernible from the clickety-clack of steel wheels on iron track and the screech of the locomotive horn

On Friday, August 16, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a “closed consultation” meeting on the situation in Kashmir. The last time ‘The India-Pakistan Question’ was taken up by the UNSC was in December 1971 when India and Pakistan fought a war leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

Explained | Why is the auto industry facing trouble?

The automobile sector is in the news as it is experiencing prolonged negative growth. What are the reasons? Why are jobs being lost? And how can the government help?

As election campaigning for the already delayed presidential elections in Afghanistan moves into full swing, citizens worry about growing incidents of violence following threats from the Taliban.

England battled to 96 for four in their second innings by the end of a dramatic fourth day at Lord's to lead Australia by 104 runs and leave the second Ashes test on a knife-edge on Saturday. England had bowled out Australia for 250, Steve Smith making 92 after retiring hurt when he was struck on the neck by a venomous Jofra Archer bouncer.

The reappointed Team India head coach Ravi Shastri says his primary endeavour will be facilitating a smooth transition by the time he leaves the scene. There will also be room for experimentation, he said, as the side looks to leave a lasting legacy.