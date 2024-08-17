PM Modi stresses need to de-escalate situation in call with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for de-escalation of the situation in West Asia during a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated their call for the immediate release of all hostages and continued humanitarian assistance.

Aattam top film, Kantara’s Rishab the best actor as regional movies steal the show at National Film Awards

The National Film Awards for 2022, announced on Friday, was dominated by regional movies, with Aattam (The Play) in Malayalam being adjudged the Best Feature Film. Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for his role in Kantara (Kannada), and Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared the Best Actress award for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) and Kutch Express (Gujarati) respectively.

IMA demands overhaul of working and living conditions of resident doctors

The IMA put forth five demands, including a thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors and a Central law to check violence against healthcare professionals at workplaces.

Election Commission announces Assembly poll dates for J&K and Haryana

The first Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election in a decade will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, the Election Commission of India announced. This will also be the first Assembly poll in J&K since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019.

Maharashtra Assembly polls to be held later due to security requirements for J&K election: CEC

Maharashtra, which had gone to the polls along with Haryana in 2019, will have its Assembly election later this time due to the security requirements for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, dates for which were announced.

Centre approves senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle, appointments

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved a series of postings and reshuffling at senior bureaucratic positions in various departments and ministries.

Prohibitory orders issued as communal tension grips Udaipur after student stabs classmate in school

Communal tension gripped Udaipur after a fight between two students of a government school, in which one of them was allegedly stabbed with a knife. Members of the Hindu right-wing outfits gathered in the city’s Madhuban area after the incident and indulged in arson and violence.

Congress effects changes in Jharkhand, J&K units

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge effected a reshuffle in the election-bound States of Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, while making two appointments to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Opposition slams Nitish Government over murder, alleged gang rape of Dalit minor in Bihar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress have slammed the Bihar government over the murder and alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur district four days ago.

Oppositon protests against Mamata intensify after mob violence at R.G. Kar Hospital

Opposition parties in West Bengal amped up the protests against the Trinamool Congress government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the R.G. Kar Hospital rape-murder, with the BJP organising demonstrations across the State and the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) calling for a 12-hour bandh on Friday.