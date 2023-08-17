August 17, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST

CBI forms 53-member team to probe Manipur violence cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has constituted a team comprising 53 officials to probe multiple cases related to the incidents of violence in Manipur.

More landslips, deaths in HP, Uttarakhand as rain ravages the hills

Two people died and five were critically injured after a house collapsed amid heavy rains in the Helang area of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand late on Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday.

VHP denies link with Bittu Bajrangi after his arrest over Nuh violence

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday issued a statement to clarify that Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who was arrested by Haryana Police in connection with the Nuh violence, “never had any relation” with its youth wing Bajrang Dal, or other VHP-linked organisations.

Continue COVID-19 testing to check emergence of new virus variants: WHO chief

Warning that many countries aren’t testing enough and that new SARS-CoV-2 virus variants may emerge, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, on Wednesday (August 16) said that testing and being vigilant is vital in continuing the fight against COVID-19.

Odisha government withdraws controversial ‘deemed forest’ order

The Odisha government has withdrawn a controversial order issued on August 11, which told district officials that ‘deemed forests’ as a category would cease to exist under the recently amended Forest Act.

Article 370 was not a relic; it was an articulation of brilliant statesmanship, say counsel in SC

Senior advocates Dushyant Dave and Rajeev Dhavan on Wednesday argued in the Supreme Court that Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was not a “relic” but a “brilliant articulation of statesmanship” by the Indian Constitution’s framers.

Kargil hill council polls: legal wrangle between Ladakh govt. and National Conference far from over

The polls for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh have been slated for September 10 but the legal wrangle between the Ladakh administration and the National Conference (NC) seems far from over.

Centre’s draft SOP wants courts to ‘exercise restraint’

A five-page draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) note prepared by the Centre wants the judiciary to treat government officials summoned to court “more congenially”, especially in contempt cases.

Global Initiative on Digital Health to be launched under India’s G-20 presidency

India in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) will launch the Global Initiative on Digital Health on August 19 as part of the on going G-20 summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi nominated to standing committee on defence

Days after his Lok Sabha membership was restored, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Wednesday nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on defence.

Mob attacks Pakistani churches over blasphemy allegations

Several churches were set on fire by a rampaging mob in eastern Pakistan on Wednesday after a Christian family was accused of blasphemy, officials said. Hundreds of people armed with sticks and rocks stormed the predominantly Christian area in Faisalabad city, police in the area told AFP.