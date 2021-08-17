Morning digest | India calls for broader representation in Afghanistan, Indian seamers decimate England by 151 runs at Lord's, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held its second meeting on Afghanistan in 10 days, as the country witnessed chaotic scenes over the weekend, with the Taliban taking over Kabul.

India's world class pace attack pulled off an incredible heist with the bat and then a magnificent performance with the ball to decimate England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lords in London on Monday.

The United States has eased its travel advisory for India on Monday, August 16, 2021, lowering it to Level 2: Moderate. The new travel advisory of Level 2 – which is considered as safe – came in the wake of the significant improvement in Covid situation in India.

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan.

As visuals of fleeing residents dominate television screens, with the Taliban having effectively wrested control from the Western-backed government of Ashraf Ghani, thousands of Afghans in India including students across the country watch in fear for the future of women, children and young men.

Nearly 3,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to those who have been recorded on the CoWIN portal as people with disabilities. Additionally, 1.87 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to prisoners across the country, according to information submitted by the Health Ministry in the Rajya Sabha during the recently concluded Parliament session.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has revealed that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation back home and is not able to get his family out of the country because flight operations have been affected to the ongoing turmoil in the country. Rashid is currently in the UK playing for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred.

Victorious Taliban militants patrolled Kabul on Monday after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city’s airport trying to flee the group’s feared hardline brand of Islamist rule.

Striking a defiant tone, US President Joe Biden said Monday that he stands "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan as he acknowledged the "gut-wrenching" images coming out of the country after the swift Taliban takeover of the government.

Concerns about Indian diplomats, security personnel and citizens grew on Monday, as the Afghanistan airspace was shut down for commercial flights over chaotic scenes at the airport, as thousands of Afghans seeking to flee the country overran the tarmac at Kabul’s international airport.

Central government’s hasty move to pass the bill giving rights to States to identify OBCs without lifting the 50% reservation limit is to deceive the OBC community, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on August 16.

India captain Virat Kohli said that the verbal altercation between England players and the two Indian tail-enders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah spurred them to go flat out at the home team in 60 available overs.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on August 16 replaced the country’s Health Minister in the wake of growing opposition and public criticism over the government’s “mismanagement” of the country’s fourth wave of COVID-19.