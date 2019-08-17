Morning digest: India plays down UNSC meeting on Kashmir, Chhattisgarh CM to double reservation for OBCs, and more

End of special status to J&K an internal matter, says India

Reiterating that issues around Article 370, i.e., special status to Jammu & Kashmir, were an internal matter, India played down the significance of Friday’s UN Security Council’s “closed consultation” meeting on Kashmir. Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin accused Pakistan and China of attempting to impart greater significance to the meeting than was warranted.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to double reservation for OBCs

With an eye on the coming local body polls, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced that the government would almost double the reservation for the OBCs, making up close to half the State’s population, in government jobs and educational institutions.

Paddy, tube wells and depleting groundwater: Why Punjab’s water resources are under strain

Rice cultivation in Punjab, which thrived in the past due to the easy availability of water resources and free supply of electricity to farmers, is under considerable strain now.

Protesters clash with police in Srinagar

Hundreds of protesters in Srinagar clashed with police on August 16, who responded with tear gas shells and pellet-firing shotguns, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

No shows, only songs on Kashmir FM channels

For 12 days now, it’s back-to-back songs and no shows on all five major FM radio channels in Kashmir, in the wake of the complete communication blockade, including the Internet.

Kashmir issue internationalised: Cong

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh cannot be discussed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the Congress on Friday said the internationalisation of the changes to Article 370 was a “diplomatic failure” of the Indian government.

Odisha man unable to cremate wife as community ‘refuses help’

Local police in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday recovered a woman’s body which could not be cremated for three days because community members refused to participate in the last rites.

Trump meets advisers on Afghanistan peace plan

President Donald Trump met with top advisers on Friday to review negotiations with the Taliban on a U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan and the potential for a political settlement between the warring sides.

Help in integration of Naga areas, says Nagaland CM

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has appealed to the neighbouring States to facilitate the integration of Naga-inhabited areas of the northeast to let Nagas separated by political boundaries live together.

The BWF Championships are here, but are the Indians ready?

A lack of winning momentum plagues the Indian contingent which heads to the BWF World championships at Basel, Switzerland. A look at what is in store for India’s shuttlers.