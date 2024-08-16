Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour closure of several services from 6 a.m. on August 17

The Indian Medical Association announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 a.m. on August 17 to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the subsequent vandalism at the facility.z

Standardise pay scale for medical students, teachers, says National Medical Commission

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed that the pay scale structure of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi be adopted for interns, postgraduate students, super-specialty students, and medical college teachers to ensure equity and fairness in compensation, promote job satisfaction and attract high-quality faculty and students.

Countdown begins for ISRO’s third and final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

The countdown for the launch of an earth observation satellite, onboard the third and final development flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 commenced on Friday (August 16, 2024) ISRO said. The SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission follows the second successful launch of the second test flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2-EOS-07) in February 2023.

Army recruitment scam busted; one held in Ahmednagar

Another case of fake Army recruitment has been busted, this time in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra by the Army’s Military Intelligence (MI). One individual was arrested. The accused cheated several persons by claiming that he knew senior officers and would get them jobs in the Army as cooks, defence civilians etc and collected ₹8,30,000.

Sweden reports first case of deadly mpox strain outside Africa

Sweden on Thursday (August 15, 2024) announced the first case outside Africa of the more dangerous variant of mpox, which the WHO has declared a global public health emergency.

Events in Bangladesh teach us not to take liberty for granted: CJI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Independence Day said events in neighbouring Bangladesh were a clear reminder to not take our freedom and liberty for granted.

Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha as deaths top 40,000

Gaza ceasefire talks resumed in Doha as pressure mounted for a deal to halt the spread of a war that the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry said has killed 40,000. A source with knowledge of the talks confirmed to AFP that they had begun in the Qatari capital, Doha.

U.S. vice-presidential candidates Walz, Vance agree to October debate

The running mates of White House rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have agreed to face off in at least one vice-presidential debate, accepting an invitation from CBS News for an October 1 showdown.

75,000 new medical seats in the next five years, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Central Government will create 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years as part of the government’s move to augment the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

PM’s I-Day speech out of touch with ground, say protesting farmers

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to transform the agricultural sector on Thursday at the flag-hoisting event at Red Fort, protesting farmers at the Shambhu border said their demands have remained unheard.

Mob attack fails to quell doctors’ fight for justice in Bengal

Hours after a mob vandalised their protest site at the emergency ward of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) in the early hours of August 15, junior doctors, students and nurses continued their agitation against the rape and murder of a female doctor on duty through Independence Day with renewed vigour.

Hindus in Bangladesh are facing violence for no reason, says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Hindus are being subjected to violence for no reason in Bangladesh and added that India has the responsibility to ensure they do not face any atrocities.

Matthew Perry’s assistant among five people charged in Friends star’s death

A prosecutor says five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death from a ketamine overdose last year, including the actor’s assistant and two doctors.