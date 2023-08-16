August 16, 2023 06:32 am | Updated 06:32 am IST

40,000 Kukis from Myanmar in Mizoram since 2021, never created any problem: Mizoram MP counters Amit Shah

Countering Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament last week that Kukis from Myanmar contributed to the present ethnic tension in Manipur, K. Vanlalvena, a Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, said that though his State had sheltered more than 40,000 “refugees” from the neighbouring country since 2021, they had never created any problems.

Eastern Ladakh row: India and China agree to resolve remaining issues

In a rare two-day military talks, India and China agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an “expeditious manner” besides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, a joint statement said on August 15, a day after conclusion of the dialogue.

Rain fury claims more lives in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

The death toll from the heavy rains that have battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday night has crossed 53. In Uttarakhand, five people died in rain-related incidents as rivers continued to flow near the danger mark in the hills. As landslides continue to block roads and the weather forecast warned of more rains in the next few days, the State government has suspended the Char Dham Yatra.

Caught between the Taliban’s restrictions and India’s no-visa ‘policy’, Indian citizen in Herat longs for freedom to return

26-year-old Iqra’s appeal for a visa for her husband and daughter has been stuck for the past two years, ever since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on August 15.

Further delay in delivery of stealth frigates from Russia; now expected in May and October 2024

The war in Ukraine has caused further delays to the delivery of two Krivak or Talwar-class stealth frigates under construction for the Indian Navy in Russia. They are now expected to be delivered by May and October 2024 respectively, according to Alexey Rakhmanov, Director-General of the United Shipbuilding Corporation of Russia.

PM Modi announces new scheme to help urban poor build houses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced a new scheme to help urban poor build houses in cities. Under this programme, they would receive relief in interest rates and loans taken from banks to construct their houses.

Gandhi was one of the greatest ethical leaders, had ‘most influence’ on me: Ro Khanna

Calling Mahatma Gandhi the person who has had the “most influence” in his life, U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna paid tributes at Rajghat on August 15 as part of a four-day visit by a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation to India.

No more ‘deemed forests’, says Odisha government

The Odisha government has sent a letter to district officials underlining that industry requests to divert forest land for non-forestry purposes now ought to conform with the amended Forest Act and that ‘deemed forests’ as a category would cease to exist.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on August 15 announced his retirement from Test cricket as he seeks to prolong his career in limited-over format of the game. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said it has accepted the decision of the 26-year-old Hasaranga.

Neymar joins Saudi club Al-Hilal from PSG

Brazil forward Neymar has signed for Al-Hilal from French champions Paris St Germain, the Saudi Professional League (SPL) club announced.

