PM Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address in a row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag for the 11th time in a row on Independence Day – the centrepiece annual event where he lays out his government’s agenda, presents its report card, makes important policy, and programme announcements and speaks about burning issues.

Violence erupts at R.G. Kar Hospital during ‘Reclaim the Night’ march

Violence erupted at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital during a march organised by women to ‘Reclaim the Might’ protest against the rape and murder of a doctor inside the seminar hall of the hospital.

Don’t beg for Bihar’s rights, snatch them from Centre, Lalu tells Nitish

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should “snatch” the rights of the State from the Centre instead of “begging with folded hands”.

Indian textile firms reboot operations in Bangladesh

Textile factories in Bangladesh owned by Indian firms have restarted operations, following the recent unrest in the country, even as the movement of trucks between the neighbouring countries has revived across the Petrapole border, a senior Commerce Ministry official said.

Growing unease about Russian state-owned media targeting Opposition leaders

The Indian government is concerned about India-based Russian state-owned media targeting Indian Opposition leaders on social media and is likely to take it up with Russian authorities, official sources indicated. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi have been among the recent targets.

Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for joint silver medal dismissed

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will not be awarded a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, after the ad hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her appeal for a joint silver medal on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu urges people to reject tendencies that stoke discord

Social justice is the top priority of the government and affirmative action should be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion, President Droupadi Murmu said, while urging people to reject tendencies that “stoke discord based on perceived social hierarchies”.

PM Modi made Islamophobic remarks in 110 campaign speeches: Human Rights Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi “made Islamophobic remarks” in 110 out of the 173 speeches he delivered during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign, according to an analysis conducted by the Human Rights Watch.

WHO declares mpox outbreaks in Africa a global health emergency

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new form of the virus spreading. Few vaccine doses are available on the continent.

West Bengal’s private hospitals go on strike, shut down out-patient services

Out-patient departments and services remained shut in private and government hospitals across West Bengal on Wednesday (August 14). Doctors closed services to show solidarity for the doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Several doctors of private hospitals also held marches on the EM Bypass Road.

