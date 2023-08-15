August 15, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:52 am IST

Identity of being an Indian towers above all, says President Droupadi Murmu

Underscoring that Constitution of India is the nation’s guiding document and its preamble contains the ideals of the freedom struggle, President Droupadi Murmu, addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, asserted that the identity of being an Indian citizen stands above all and urged citizens to move ahead with the spirit of harmony.

India, China hold 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks to end LAC stand-off

India and China held the 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks at Chushul as part of the ongoing efforts for overall disengagement and de-escalation to resolve the stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

Independence Day speech by Modi this year will be his last as PM, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Independence Day speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday would be his last as the Prime Minister of the country.

President approves four Kirti Chakras, 11 Shaurya Chakras for armed forces and CAPF personnel

The Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry award in the country, will be awarded to four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force who were killed in action during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh in April 2021.

World-class equipment, training for armed forces: Rajnath

The government is making all efforts to modernise the armed forces with state-of-the-art weaponry and the best training, to protect the country from all future challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in his customary radio address to the armed forces on the eve of Independence Day.

Sharad Pawar-Ajit meet in Pune sparks unease among MVA allies

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar’s ‘clandestine’ meeting with his nephew, rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar in Pune has disconcerted his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies — Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction and the Congress — even as Mr. Sharad Pawar reiterated there was “no confusion” regarding his NCP faction having any truck with the ruling BJP.

Tamil Nadu moves SC for immediate release of Cauvery water by Karnataka

The Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Karnataka to forthwith release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water from its reservoirs, at Biligundlu for the remaining period of the month, starting from August 14.

Centre acknowledged Nagas’ right to integration: Muivah

Thuingaleng Muivah, the general secretary of the Isak-Muivah faction of the extremist National Socialist Council of Nagaland, said New Delhi has officially acknowledged the right of the Nagas to be integrated.

CRPF officer to receive the lone President’s Police Medal for Gallantry this Independence Day

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer is the lone recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) announced on the eve of Independence Day on Monday. The PPMG was announced for Assistant Commandant Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh, from Manipur.

Centre appoints R. Doraiswamy as LIC’s MD

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said the government had appointed R. Doraiswamy as the managing director. Mr. Doraiswamy is currently executive director at the central office in Mumbai.

President Arif Alvi calls for unity as Pakistan celebrates 77th Independence Day

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on August 14 appealed to politicians to shun their differences and antagonism as the cash-strapped country celebrated its 77th Independence Day amid political and economic turmoil.

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan issues pre-recorded Independence Day message; appeals Pakistanis to fight for justice

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in a pre-recorded video message for the 77th Independence Day said Pakistanis should struggle for justice and equality as only a country which gives importance to justice and merit flourishes.

Iran arrests 8 ‘foreigners’ after fatal shooting at Shiite shrine

Iranian security forces have arrested eight foreign suspects after detaining a gunman in the killing of one person at a Shiite Muslim shrine, authorities said on Monday. The attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, capital of Fars province in Iran’s south, came less than a year after a mass shooting at the same site later claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.