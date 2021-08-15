Morning Digest | Nine military personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra; Haiti earthquake kills at least 227, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The Taliban have captured a large, heavily defended city in northern Afghanistan in a major setback for the government, and the insurgents are approaching the capital less than three weeks before the US hopes to complete its troop withdrawal.

At least 227 people were killed and hundreds were injured and missing after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.

The people of India will reject the “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi because it aims to divide Indians, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Pakistan on Saturday.

Parliament is the temple of democracy which provides the highest forum to discuss, debate and decide issues for the well being of the people, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday addressing the nation on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

Nine military personnel were awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, one of them posthumously, while Kargil hero Sub. Maj. (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav — a Param Vir Chakra awardee — has been awarded the rank of Honorary Captain by the President on the eve of Independence Day.

Attackers targeted a truck in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Saturday evening, killing at least nine people and wounding nine others, police said.

American troops have flown into Kabul to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians in the Afghan capital, a U.S. official said on Saturday, a day after Taliban insurgents seized the country's second- and third-biggest cities.

Afghanistan’s beleaguered President vowed on Saturday to prevent further bloodshed, as Taliban fighters closed in on Kabul after routing his armed forces over the past 10 days.

England captain Joe Root continued his dream run with an artistic 22nd hundred to ensure a morale boosting first innings lead as the second Test against India is poised for an interesting finish in the next couple of days.

Veteran Gujjar leader and Padma Bhushan awardee Mian Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness. He was 98.