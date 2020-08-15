Morning Digest: Capital turns into a fortress for Independence Day celebrations; MEA says LAC disengagement calls for reciprocal actions, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

India’s Ambassador to China Vikram Misri held talks with China’s top military body, the Central Military Commission (CMC), in Beijing on Friday, amid an acknowledgement from Delhi that completing the stalled disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would require “reciprocal actions” from both sides.

A day before the Independence Day celebration, the capital has been turned into a fortress with multiple layers of security. Due to the pandemic all the necessary safety guidelines will be enforced and arrangements have been made on the rampart for only 100 VVIPs as per social distancing norms.

Angoda Lokka alias Pradeep Singh alias Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera, an underworld operative from Sri Lanka, who mysteriously landed on Indian shores, has died just as mysteriously leaving several questions unanswered. Wilson Thomas reports on the investigation.

India on Friday welcomed the normalisation of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calling them both “key strategic partners”. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar received a call from UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to explain the decision to establish full ties with Israel, becoming the first Gulf country, and the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to do so.

A dalit gram pradhan was shot dead in the Tarwa area of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district on April 14 following which enraged locals allegedly attacked a police outpost. The Bongariya Bazar police outpost was vandalised by a mob.

“When I close my eyes, I am reminded of a mother-son duo seated before me, wailing, crying for help until their breathing became shallow, slow and a silence fell over them.”

Former Chief Justice of India R.M. Lodha wondered why the Supreme Court moved quickly to hear the suo motu criminal contempt case against noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan via a virtual court hearing amid a pandemic.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari said on Friday that in a democratic polity, governed by the Constitution of India and the principle of rule of law, the supremacy of the legally constituted civilian authority had to prevail. “This basic principle remains the bedrock of civil-military relations,” he stated. Mr. Ansari was addressing a webinar organised by Unacademy, an education technology platform, in association with The Hindu.

As many as 215 policemen and paramilitary personnel have been awarded police medals for gallantry announced on the eve of Independence Day. At 81, Jammu and Kashmir received the maximum number of medals, followed by 23 for the U.P Police and 16 for Delhi Police.

India has never attacked anywhere to capture the land of others and India believes in winning hearts, not land, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. “Whatever we do in national security, we always do it for self defence, not for attacking others. If an enemy country ever attacked us, like every time, we will give a befitting reply,” Mr. Singh said in the customary address to the armed forces ahead of Independence Day.

The U.N. Security Council on Friday resoundingly defeated a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran, with the Trump administration getting support from only the Dominican Republic.

A former Saudi intelligence czar’s lawsuit in the U.S. courts makes a host of incendiary claims, including that the powerful Crown Prince tried to have him killed, and threatens to spill more royal secrets.

India returned in July to a trade deficit, of $4.83 billion, after posting a monthly trade surplus for the first time in 18 years in June. The flip was propelled by year-on-year growth in imports of gold, fertilisers, edible oil and medicinal and pharmaceutical products, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Friday. Overall, merchandise imports declined more than 28%, a recovery from the June decline of 48%.