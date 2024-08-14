Vinesh Phogat appeal: Court of Arbitration for Sport defers decision to August 16

Suspense continued on the fate of Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her Olympic disqualification with the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport extending the time limit to deliver its decision till August 16 without specifying the reasons for continuing to defer the matter.

Excise policy scam: Supreme Court to hear today Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas against arrest by CBI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. The top court will also hear a separate plea of Kejriwal seeking bail in the case.

Ukraine offers to stop incursion if Russia agrees to ‘just peace’

Ukraine said Tuesday (August 13, 2024) it would not hold on to Russian territory captured in its surprise cross-border incursion and offered to stop raids if Moscow agreed a “just peace”.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: CBI takes over case after Calcutta High Court order

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) transferred the investigation in the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sheikh Hasina calls upon supporters to pray at Bangabandhu Bhavan on August 15

In her first statement since leaving Bangladesh on August 5, deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon her country to mark August 15 as the National Day of Mourning as that was the day on which the founder of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with fifteen other family members by a rogue military unit.

BJP likely to announce working president soon

The BJP may name a working president soon, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president J.P. Nadda set to hold a meeting of the State party presidents, State in-charges and national office-bearers here this weekend over the organisational polls.

Issuance of birth and death certificates hit as Centre’s portal faces snag

The Union government’s centralised portal — the Civil Registration System (CRS) — to register births and deaths is facing glitches since the past four months, several State government officials told The Hindu. The malfunction has led to delays in issuance of birth and death registration certificates.

Hindenburg Research: Mauritius’ Financial Services Commission says fund at heart of charge against SEBI chief not domiciled in Mauritius

Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) said the offshore fund at the heart of the conflict of interest allegation Hindenburg Research levelled against SEBI chiefMadhabi Puri Buch is not domiciled in the island nation, and that it does not permit creation of shell companies.

Google’s first foldable phone Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: Check features and price

Google on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India along with Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. This marks the first entry of Google into foldable space in India where the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and another new entrant Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Victim had 10 injuries, death due to throttling and smothering

Amid widespread outrage over the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the inquest and post-mortem examination report have revealed horrifying details.

Bihar temple stampede: Police arrest flower vendor, security tightened

A day after Monday’s stampede at a temple in central Bihar’s Makhdumpur block in Jehanabad district, in which seven persons died and 16 others were injured, the district police on Tuesday arrested the flower vendor who allegedly clashed with a group of devotees, leading to the stampede. The district administration additionally deployed 100 more security personnel along the route to the temple and within the complex.

Calcutta High Court and West Bengal government urge protesting doctors to resume duty

The West Bengal government and the Calcutta High Court urged protesting doctors to resume services in medical colleges and hospitals across the State on Tuesday, amidst widespread protests by junior doctors, medical professionals and paramedics over the rape and murder of a female doctor on duty at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH).